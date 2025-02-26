Send Jay to Spain!

Hello! I’m Jaydn, an aspiring filmmaker and forever missionary kid. When I was 16 God called me to GO and use my creative gifts to impact the entertainment industry and use the art of film to bring hope to the nations. This summer I will be volunteering with a Christian Film studio called International Media Ministries in Madrid, Spain to help produce an Esther story TV series. It is being shot for Farsi speaking Iranians and the persecuted church there that need to know that they are seen and heard. I know that God has made me for such a time as this. I am grateful for this beautiful and impactful start to my calling as a storyteller and artist. Please pray about supporting me financially as I continue to go to the ends of the earth all for the sake of the gospel. “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”‭ ‭Ephesians‬ ‭2‬:‭10‬. Thank you and God bless you!