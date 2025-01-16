When Cancer Knocks Financial Ruin Follows

On New Years eve I was not feeling well and went to the hospital. After several hours I was greeted by an ER doctor with a somber look in his eyes and I knew something was wrong. He announced with a heavy heart that there appears to be cancer in many locations through my body and need immediate care (my right eye, left lung, liver, and both Adrenal glands). The hardest part of receiving this news was the fear in the eyes of my wife and daughter who were at my side when the news was delivered. It was truely heartbreaking to see them absorb the news.

My road to recovery is paved with countless MRIs, CTs, PET scans, Chemo, radiation, and endless visits to a variety of cancer specialist that are very expensive even with insurance. During the next 12 months the financial deficit will continually increase and the likelihood of returning to work as an Arborist / Utility Forrester is almost zero. My biggest fear is losing this fight and leaving behind my family in financial ruin. As a man is hurts my pride to ask others for financial help, but as a husband and father I would do anything for them.

Times are tough right now and it's been a rough few years for us all so I thank you for any consideration and for even reading this at all. God bless!

Jason