Support Jay Johnston

Jay Johnston has dedicated his entire life to making people laugh. A comedic actor, writer and voice over artist with a career in Hollywood that has spanned over 30 years, his sense of humor carried over to every aspect of his life.

That all came to a screeching halt on March 4th, 2021 when the FBI posted his photo on Twitter, asking the public to identify people who were at the Capitol on January 6th. This resulted in a media frenzy and thousands of people online, rushing for their pitchforks and demanding his “cancellation”.

The attacks from the media were widespread, harassing both Jay and myself, day and night, and the online social media mob were even worse. Stalking, personal threats, hate mail, and the demand for him to be removed from all aspects of life quickly followed. More media came out about the networks publicly “blacklisting” and “banning” him from all work. His agent then dropped him and his ability to support his family, including his young daughter who is disabled, ceased immediately.

This all happened before any actual arrest or charges took place. In a country where you are presumed innocent until proven guilty, that is not the case in the kangaroo court of public opinion.

Nearly two and a half years later, despite not being detained in 2021 when our home was raided in the early morning hours, Jay has now been arrested in the latest sweep to convict more J6ers, and we face a lengthy, expensive legal battle ahead to prove he committed no violent acts, whatsoever.

Jay doesn’t have a violent bone in his body. He is a wonderful father and devoted to his family, loved by his neighbors and always the first person to help others in need.

The past two + years of his being blacklisted from working has completely destroyed us financially and now we must push forward legally. We can’t do this alone anymore and are asking for your help.

Please, help support our family during this incredibly difficult time. Your donations and your prayers are equally appreciated and received with love.





We love you all so much!





-Sara



