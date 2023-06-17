Support Jay Johnston

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $17,885
Campaign funds will be received by Sara Radovanovitch
Jay Johnston has dedicated his entire life to making people laugh. A comedic actor, writer and voice over artist with a career in Hollywood that has spanned over 30 years, his sense of humor carried over to every aspect of his life.
That all came to a screeching halt on March 4th, 2021 when the FBI posted his photo on Twitter, asking the public to identify people who were at the Capitol on January 6th. This resulted in a media frenzy and thousands of people online, rushing for their pitchforks and demanding his “cancellation”.
The attacks from the media were widespread, harassing both Jay and myself, day and night, and the online social media mob were even worse. Stalking, personal threats, hate mail, and the demand for him to be removed from all aspects of life quickly followed. More media came out about the networks publicly “blacklisting” and “banning” him from all work. His agent then dropped him and his ability to support his family, including his young daughter who is disabled, ceased immediately.
This all happened before any actual arrest or charges took place. In a country where you are presumed innocent until proven guilty, that is not the case in the kangaroo court of public opinion.
Nearly two and a half years later, despite not being detained in 2021 when our home was raided in the early morning hours, Jay has now been arrested in the latest sweep to convict more J6ers, and we face a lengthy, expensive legal battle ahead to prove he committed no violent acts, whatsoever.
Jay doesn’t have a violent bone in his body. He is a wonderful father and devoted to his family, loved by his neighbors and always the first person to help others in need.
The past two + years of his being blacklisted from working has completely destroyed us financially and now we must push forward legally. We can’t do this alone anymore and are asking for your help.
Please, help support our family during this incredibly difficult time. Your donations and your prayers are equally appreciated and received with love.
We love you all so much!
-Sara
Jay is innocent! January 6th was a false flag. A live drill and a rally which turned ugly because of certain people who were there. Look for the video from WOOZ NEWS on the Capitol riot. It was a sham. This is what hard working patriots get when they stand up for their liberty??? It wasn't real and real people are in trouble over nothing. The media did this. I fully support Jay.
Gavin McInnes's article brought me here. Trump promised pardons, so I hope this'll at least help with the bills. Have a Merry Christmas.
Hang in there.
God Bless you
God bless you and your family, may you and all the other J6ers wrongly imprisoned soon be free and totally vindicated.
Praying for a pardon, and even greater things to come. What happened to Jay and Sara is the definition of injustice.
This one is in honor of all the lunatics losing their minds (with low IQs? Unresolved trauma? Daddy issues?). I pray you have a moment soon where you realize you are on the wrong side of history. Ha. God bless yall. Trump 2024 baby!!!
Jay helped me laugh through the most depressing period of my life, hope this helps in some small way and this travesty is righted soon.
It's not nearly enough and far short of what you deserve. I am so optimistic now that DJT has been elected! I am optimistic that this nightmare for you and so many like you/us/me is ABOUT TO END!!! FREE ALL J6ers, expose the lies, make their lives GREAT again!!!! I love all of you.
I pray President Trump will pardon every J6er. And I pray for you and your family. May we all come together and love those who hate us.
God gave you the talent to find humor and to share it with others...Don't let them take that away from you! We need comedians to get through these earthly days. Prayers.
So Jay handed a cop a police shield and helped tear-gassed grandmas and the punishment is prison, poverty, loss of career and all his comedy friends abandoned him. I hope they can look in themselves in the mirror. Disgusting
My adhd made me have to see this go over 17,000. I too lost liberal friends in the past 4 years. People who I would have gone to bat for in ANY situation. They believe the lies screeching CNN does bc they are cowards and weak minded. It was a shock at first-I wasted my love and friendship on you? I get it. Praying for you! Let’s all think positive today, vote, and know you are supported.
