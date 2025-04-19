Jason White Cancer Treatment

Some know, but some do not... my sweet daddy, Jason White, was diagnosed with colon cancer in June 2023. Most recently, in March, we received news that his cancer is growing. While we are disappointed, we know this is all in God's plan.

Daddy will be going for treatment in May at Hope for Cancer in Mexico. With this comes a lot of out of pocket expenses, so we are trying to help sponsor him and lighten the burden.

To know my daddy is to love him. He is the sweetest man I've ever known and truly embodies what God calls us to be as Christians. We fully trust God with all that is ahead, knowing it is for Dad’s good and God’s glory.

We appreciate both the financial support and all of your prayers!