Donations for Flight Nurse Jason Pierce

As you may already know, Jason Pierce, the most kind-hearted Flight Nurse and Educator we all know and love, was involved in a helicopter crash last night. All crew members were rescued before the aircraft caught fire, but Jason sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized. Jason believes that God will provide for his needs, and we want to help make that a reality. He has given permission for this donation platform and even though he wanted to be sure to say it was not expected, he is humbled and appreciative of our support. He has months of recovery ahead of him and that will be financially challenging.

As a first responder, Jason has dedicated his life to helping others, and now it's our turn to help him. All funds will go directly towards Jason's expenses and recovery. Your generosity will not only help Jason physically heal but also provide emotional support during this difficult time and help his family lessen the burden they are enduring as they have to travel from Ohio to Illinois to be with him.

Jason's spirit and faith are an inspiration to us all. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign, and let's lift Jason up in prayer. Thank you for your support!