Supporting Jason Lowrie and Family

Please help prayerfully and financially support Jason Lowrie "Paw Paw" and family during this time, Jason is in critical condition and is in need of open heart surgery.

From Jason's only child Jessica Lowrie "my Dad had a major heart attack 3-4 days ago. They are flying him to Dallas today. Funds are low right now due to everything going on and us being out of work for these days. Dad also does not have health insurance and will be out of work for some time as it will be a long road to recovery. If you feel in your heart to help out we can’t thank you enough. And we thank everyone for all the prayers, keep them coming bc my dad needs them. We have a long journey ahead of us and I won’t be back home for weeks as of right now. "

Specific prayers needed at this time:

Stable vital signs for him to have surgery ASAP

Improved kidney functioning

Family to be supernaturally wrapped in Love and Peace that passes all understanding