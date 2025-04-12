Campaign Image

Supporting the family of Jason Jones

Campaign created by Mary Talley Bowden

Jason Jones served his community as police officer and Sheriff's deputy for 29 years. He contracted COVID while serving and after failing to find a doctor who would prescribe him ivermectin, ended up at Texas Huguley hospital.  He spent over six months in the hospital but after losing half his body weight, never made a full recovery and passed away on April 11, 2023. 

Jason was the toughest patient I've ever seen.  Very few patients spend that much time in the hospital and make it out. His wife Erin deserves much of the credit as she visited him daily and fought hard to get him the care he needed, even suing the hospital to allow him the chance to try ivermectin. The hospital initially lost but won on appeal and never allowed him ivermectin. Jason leaves behind six children, ages 15, 17, 19, 20, 22 and 35. 

During the time of his illness, a Go Fund Me page raised $36,000 for the family but without warning, was removed by the company, stating the content falls under the “prohibited conduct” section. 

Jason Jones will be honored at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial on April 26th at 6:30pm at the Texas State Capitol.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 minute ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 minutes ago

I hope this small donation releaves a some of the financial stress you may be experiencing

Blessed
$ 20.00 USD
23 minutes ago

So sorry for your battle. I pray God will continually bless you and keep you in perfect peace that surpasses all understanding

Paul Dougherty
$ 25.00 USD
31 minutes ago

God Bless You All

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
33 minutes ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
38 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
44 minutes ago

Thomas Blackwell
$ 100.00 USD
46 minutes ago

Carol Hansen
$ 300.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Laura
$ 100.00 USD
52 minutes ago

God Bless You! Stay strong and take care

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Tim Coyle
$ 25.00 USD
58 minutes ago

God bless you and your family.

James Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

Blessings to the family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless!

Ann
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Eva Anderson
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am sorry for your loss!

