Supporting the family of Jason Jones

Jason Jones served his community as police officer and Sheriff's deputy for 29 years. He contracted COVID while serving and after failing to find a doctor who would prescribe him ivermectin, ended up at Texas Huguley hospital. He spent over six months in the hospital but after losing half his body weight, never made a full recovery and passed away on April 11, 2023.

Jason was the toughest patient I've ever seen. Very few patients spend that much time in the hospital and make it out. His wife Erin deserves much of the credit as she visited him daily and fought hard to get him the care he needed, even suing the hospital to allow him the chance to try ivermectin. The hospital initially lost but won on appeal and never allowed him ivermectin. Jason leaves behind six children, ages 15, 17, 19, 20, 22 and 35.

During the time of his illness, a Go Fund Me page raised $36,000 for the family but without warning, was removed by the company, stating the content falls under the “prohibited conduct” section.

Jason Jones will be honored at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial on April 26th at 6:30pm at the Texas State Capitol.