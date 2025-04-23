Jasmine's Nursing Journey Begins

Hello, dear friends and family! We are thrilled to announce that our eldest daughter, Jasmine Hubbard, will be graduating as a Registered Nurse (RN) on May 12th and has accepted a position at Inova Fairfax’s cardiac step down unit! To celebrate this incredible achievement, we would like to gift her the stethoscope she's been dreaming of and her first professional pair of scrubs. We invite you to join us in supporting Jasmine as she embarks on her nursing journey. Your contributions will help her acquire the essential tools she needs to excel in her career and make a positive impact on the lives of her patients.

As a family, we have always believed in the importance of education and the value of pursuing one's passions. Jasmine's dedication to her studies and her desire to serve others through nursing is truly inspiring. Your support will not only bring her joy and encouragement but will also help her make a difference in the world.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute to Jasmine's campaign. Your generosity will be a significant step towards helping her achieve her goals and fulfill her dreams. Thank you for being a part of her journey and for your continued love and support.

Together, we can make a difference in Jasmine's life and in the lives of those she will touch through her nursing career. Please join us in celebrating her achievements and supporting her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We are grateful for your support! #JasmineHubbard #NursingJourney #FirstResponders