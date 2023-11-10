Jared Wise (January 6 Defendant)

Jared Wise is an American patriot and former FBI Agent who is being prosecuted related to the events at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 and in the process has been slandered by a government and media not interested in truth.

Jared joined the FBI in response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 and gave up a successful career in finance to do so. In graduate school at the time, Jared immediately applied to become an FBI agent with a goal to work on the most complex and important counterterrorism investigations.





As an FBI agent for nearly 13 years, Jared was honored to serve on several of the FBI’s most respected counterterrorism units, including the Washington Field Office Extraterritorial Counterterrorism squad, the Counterterrorism Division Fly Team, as an Assistant Legal Attaché in the International Operations Division, and as a Supervisory Special Agent in the New York Field Office Joint Terrorism Task Force. He spent the majority of his career working counterterrorism cases in the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe in countries such as Yemen, Oman, Libya, Russia, Bosnia, Kosovo, Liberia, Nigeria, Uganda, Djibouti, Montenegro, and Austria. His work included leading investigations into several of the most significant international terror attacks to occur during that time. He spent almost four years in Israel working on counterterrorism issues with both the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli security services.





After nearly 13 years and a successful career in the FBI, Jared became disillusioned and disheartened by the bureaucracy, corruption, and political bias growing inside the organization, so he made the decision to leave rather than stay long enough, as many FBI employees do, solely in order to collect a retirement pension. He witnessed first-hand, and was disgusted by, the FBI’s institutional bias, opposition, and leadership rebellion against newly-elected President Donald Trump. This became the final straw that led Jared to end the career that had been his passion for many years.





After leaving the FBI, Jared worked for a short time with Project Veritas, helping with investigations that revealed New Jersey teacher unions hiding abuse of students by teachers. He later managed security operations for several large federal construction contracts, where Jared immediately became a federal whistleblower, at significant personal cost, when he learned of corruption and illegal activities related to the project. In the end, the United States Department of Justice took no action against the clear corruption and criminal acts, providing Jared with great disappointment and additional insight into the realities of the US justice system.





On January 6, 2021, Jared attended what he believed was going to be a lawful, peaceful rally in support of President Trump. What he didn’t expect were the brutal attacks against a passive crowd by the United States Capitol Police and Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department that continued throughout the day and eventually killed multiple unarmed supporters of President Trump. In the end, it became an intense, complicated day and the full story of "J6" has not yet been told.





Jared was arrested related to January 6th nearly 2.5 years later, and is not accused of committing any physical violence, any property destruction or theft, nor any conspiracy to commit any crimes. Despite having had an exemplary FBI career in counterterrorism with zero performance or disciplinary problems, zero criminal record, and zero history of violence in his life, the FBI has labeled him a "Domestic Terrorist", a “possible member of a terrorist organization”, and assigned him to the same threat category as a suicide bomber from ISIS or Al Qaeda.





Jared is determined to vigorously fight for truth and use his unique experience and insight to help reveal the complete story of J6 to the world. Your support can help make that possible. Thank you!



