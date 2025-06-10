Support the Schiro Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $40,798
Campaign funds will be received by Jared Schiro
As a proud veteran, Jared Schiro dedicated twenty years of his life to defending our nation. He and his wife, Trish, were building a new life after his military service but tragedy struck on June 9th when their ten-year-old daughter, Victoria, was called home to be with the LORD. This unimaginable loss has left Jared and his family reeling, and they now face an uncertain financial future.
We are raising $15,000 to provide Jared and his family with the support they need during this difficult time. Your contribution will help cover essential expenses, such as housing, food, and medical bills, allowing Jared to focus on his family's well-being and grieving process.
As a community, let us come together to offer Jared and his family love, prayer, and support during this challenging time. Your generosity will help ensure that they have the resources they need to heal and move forward.
Thank you for considering this campaign. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Jared and his family.
#JaredsEmergencyFund #SupportingGrievingFamilies #CommunityLoveAndCare
Sending our deepest sympathy in your loss. Praying for strength for you all.
I can't imagine the pain you're going through. You're in my prayers and thoughts.
Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family.
All my love
May God be with you!
Sending all the best during this difficult time from your F9 family.
Thinking of you with love and prayers. The Bendewald Family
Rachael Ballengee is my dear friend. I put you on my church’s prayer list. And I have been praying for you since learning about the accident. May God bless you, give you strength and help you go forward.
I hope this helps in some way. Know your family is in my prayers for comfort for you. Friend of Jenn and John. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
We are heartbroken at your loss. We send our love and support to such a wonderful family. Victoria was an inspiration of happiness and joy. She will be missed. Our thoughts are with you now and always - sending our love.
All the prize money from the F9 Hockey Club NHL bracket Challenge is donated to this.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.