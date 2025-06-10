Support the Schiro Family

As a proud veteran, Jared Schiro dedicated twenty years of his life to defending our nation. He and his wife, Trish, were building a new life after his military service but tragedy struck on June 9th when their ten-year-old daughter, Victoria, was called home to be with the LORD. This unimaginable loss has left Jared and his family reeling, and they now face an uncertain financial future.



We are raising $15,000 to provide Jared and his family with the support they need during this difficult time. Your contribution will help cover essential expenses, such as housing, food, and medical bills, allowing Jared to focus on his family's well-being and grieving process.



As a community, let us come together to offer Jared and his family love, prayer, and support during this challenging time. Your generosity will help ensure that they have the resources they need to heal and move forward.



Thank you for considering this campaign. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in the lives of Jared and his family.



#JaredsEmergencyFund #SupportingGrievingFamilies #CommunityLoveAndCare