Jared Kastner

My wife and I's 2nd Amendment rights are being unlawfully restricted by pretrial conditions imposed by the federal district court. I am a January 6th defendant, being charged with four nonviolent misdemeanors. As a condition of my release, I am not allowed to possess firearms or reside in any place where there are firearms. It was even ordered that I am not allowed to be in the proximity of firearms. Also, my wife is not allowed to possess firearms so long as she resides with me. I am opposing these conditions and moving the court to right their wrong and give back my wife and I's constitutional rights.

I was arrested on December 8th, 2021 by FBI agents who arrived at my residence before dawn. I was ordered out the door at gunpoint, handcuffed, and escorted through light snow barefoot and shirtless to the police car. After an initial hearing that afternoon, I was released on recognizance. The conditions of my release on December 8th, through the southern district of Ohio, contained no restriction on firearms possession. On December 14th, the DC federal district court imposed conditions including that I possess no firearms.

Since then, I have been fighting to regain my right to keep and bear arms. I carried a concealed handgun frequently before my arrest: to protect myself, my loved ones, my church, my community, and my fellow Americans. I served on the security team at my local church. I have never committed or been charged with any violent offense. I have never had any weapons mishap or incident. I have lived as a peaceful law-abiding, patriotic American and a civil servant for the United States Air Force.

The misdemeanors I am being charged with, that I am not guilty of, if convicted would not disqualify me from possessing firearms. It is not alleged by the court that I endangered anyone on or around January 6th, nor that I am in any way a danger to the public. It is only claimed that the armed pretrial service officer would be endangered by the mere presence of firearms in my residence during a home visit. No home visits are required or planned at this time, only one has been conducted in the fourteen months of my release.

I am asking for your support in this fight. I believe it is the duty of all Americans to defend the rights that were given to us by our forefathers and secured by the blood of patriots who gave their lives to win our freedom. That is why I must do everything I can to fight for the rights this court has unlawfully taken away.