Jared Kastner

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $12,637
Campaign funds will be received by National Constitutional Law Union Inc
My wife and I's 2nd Amendment rights are being unlawfully restricted by pretrial conditions imposed by the federal district court. I am a January 6th defendant, being charged with four nonviolent misdemeanors. As a condition of my release, I am not allowed to possess firearms or reside in any place where there are firearms. It was even ordered that I am not allowed to be in the proximity of firearms. Also, my wife is not allowed to possess firearms so long as she resides with me. I am opposing these conditions and moving the court to right their wrong and give back my wife and I's constitutional rights.
I was arrested on December 8th, 2021 by FBI agents who arrived at my residence before dawn. I was ordered out the door at gunpoint, handcuffed, and escorted through light snow barefoot and shirtless to the police car. After an initial hearing that afternoon, I was released on recognizance. The conditions of my release on December 8th, through the southern district of Ohio, contained no restriction on firearms possession. On December 14th, the DC federal district court imposed conditions including that I possess no firearms.
Since then, I have been fighting to regain my right to keep and bear arms. I carried a concealed handgun frequently before my arrest: to protect myself, my loved ones, my church, my community, and my fellow Americans. I served on the security team at my local church. I have never committed or been charged with any violent offense. I have never had any weapons mishap or incident. I have lived as a peaceful law-abiding, patriotic American and a civil servant for the United States Air Force.
The misdemeanors I am being charged with, that I am not guilty of, if convicted would not disqualify me from possessing firearms. It is not alleged by the court that I endangered anyone on or around January 6th, nor that I am in any way a danger to the public. It is only claimed that the armed pretrial service officer would be endangered by the mere presence of firearms in my residence during a home visit. No home visits are required or planned at this time, only one has been conducted in the fourteen months of my release.
I am asking for your support in this fight. I believe it is the duty of all Americans to defend the rights that were given to us by our forefathers and secured by the blood of patriots who gave their lives to win our freedom. That is why I must do everything I can to fight for the rights this court has unlawfully taken away.
Praying for you! I’m sorry this happened to you!
Praying constantly for you and other J6 prisoners. Hang onto hope, as I feel like it is on the way.
I will be praying for you and your family --As you go I will be praying that God gives you His peace that will follow you daily, even when you are not feeling positive about it, lonely and scared. It is not fair, but we both know God knows that!!
May the glory of God cover you
So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then was the king's wrath pacified. Esther 7:10 The wicked will not escape God’s justice. Their evil will be turned against them.
Psalm 91 and Proverbs 28:10 'Whoever causes the upright to go astray in an evil way, he himself will fall into his own pit; But the blameless will inherit good.' God bless you, Jared and Kaitlyn! Jim and Mary
Eradicate evil!
Praying our Lord’s strength and provisions.
God speed and stay Strong in Him
Praying for continued courage, strength, wisdom, hope and that God will be glorified
Fear not! For I Am with you! This too shall pass! and God will see that everyone is cared for. I’ll be praying that on 1/20/25 this will be ‘Trump to the Rescue’. In all things ‘Give Thanks’.
December 10th, 2024
Hello All,
Jared Kastner has been sentenced by the United States Government to 5 months in Federal Prison on four misdemeanors. He is required to report to the said federal prison on December 23rd, 2024. Two days before Christmas. He would be leaving his wife and their two baby girls home without a father and husband on Christmas Day. His daughters are 15 months and 3 months. His newest baby will bring in her first Christmas without her daddy present. Jared's lawyers have filed a motion to stay the sentence until after the new year. The government has already opposed the request. We're currently waiting the judge's response. Please pray for favor for this sweet family! We will keep you updated.
September 12th, 2024
My name is Jared Samuel Kastner. Originally from Beavercreek, Ohio, I now live in Lexington, Indiana with my wife and two daughters. We are members of New Hope Baptist Church. We strive to serve the Lord where His providence has placed us.
I was at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021. 11 months later I was arrested and charged with the following:
1) entering and remaining (trespassing) in a restricted building or grounds.
2) disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
3) disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
4) parading and demonstrating in a Capitol building.
I fully believed I was allowed to be where I went. I came within the personal space of multiple Capitol Police Officers who made no effort to stop me, nor did any of them tell me I was not allowed to be there or ask me to leave. I stood and walked places; I was orderly and did nothing. Evidence within the State’s possession confirms this and my innocence of all these false charges.
The charges are nonviolent misdemeanors, none of them disqualify me from owning and carrying a firearm. I have not been accused of any violence, possession of weapons on Jan 6th, nor is it even claimed that I would be a danger to the public or anyone in particular. However, as a condition of my release, I am not allowed to possess firearms or reside in any place where there are firearms, or even visit my family if they have firearms in the house. Also, my wife is not allowed to possess firearms so long as she resides with me. These pretrial conditions are an unlawful deprivation of me and family members' right to keep and bear arms.
We live in a land where the people once feared God and founded a nation on the principles of God’s word, law, and teachings. The greatest spiritual battle facing God fearing Americans today, second only to spreading the good news that Jesus Christ has shed his blood for the salvation of his people, is to fight the forces of evil that would deprive us of the rights we hold so dear embodied in our Constitution and its first Ten Amendments. Thankfully, God fearing Christians can still be found in His churches. From here we make our stand against evil men.
I am represented by Mr. John Pierce and his firm. He is a born-again Christian who takes a strong, unrelenting stand against government corruption and suppression of Constitutional rights. He represents over twenty January 6th defendants. Mr. Pierce’s team continues to fight through adversity with invoices unpaid to oppose the unjust persecution of Americans.
By the grace of God and the high quality of my legal representation, I am free to be with my family for now. I was found guilty of all charges at trial in April 2024. Sentencing is set for September 25th. There is much I could say about the deceitful, dishonest, and emotional tactics of the prosecution. Nonetheless, I believe God will work mightily in this situation, as He always does. Until then, I cannot know whether He will suffer me to serve Him from jail or proclaim His mercy in my deliverance.
For my defense to date, I have paid over $30,000 in legal fees, with another $120,000 worth of invoices unpaid. If there is anything you are willing to give to support our fight for the truth, it would be greatly appreciated. All proceeds will go directly to legal fees.
More than anything, please pray for me that I would have the strength to endure. Please pray for God to reveal the truth to the judge, prosecutors, and jury. Please pray for Mr. Pierce, his family, and his team that they would be helped in the work before them. Finally, please pray for other defendants that they obtain deliverance, and for our country that she will see revival.
God bless you.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.