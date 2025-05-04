1st Mission Trip to Homabay Africa

MISSIONS TRIP TO AFRICA

May 2, 2025

Dear Family and Friends,

I am thrilled to share with you that I will be traveling to Africa from August 4–13, 2025, to participate in missions work alongside 61 churches coming together from Homa Bay, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, DR Congo, Burundi, and Tanzania. I’m reaching out to ask for your help and support in this exciting endeavor. During the mission conference, I will be actively involved in 10 services, ministering to crowds who will gather from nearby villages, towns, and neighboring countries. This is an incredible opportunity to bring encouragement, hope, and the love of Christ to many who are hungry for God’s touch.

To make this mission trip possible, I need financial support. The total cost is $3,500, which covers airfare, lodging, meals, and ground transportation. The sooner I can secure my flights, the better the pricing will be, but airfare prices may increase as the travel date approaches.

Your prayers and financial support will help me serve and minister to those in need—and together, we can make an eternal impact.

If you’re unable to give financially, I would still be so grateful for your prayers—for our team and for the people we’ll be reaching.

Thank you in advance for your partnership in any form. I know the Lord will be glorified through this mission, and His Kingdom will advance in powerful ways. I’ll keep you updated on my journey and look forward to sharing what God does when I return.

With gratitude,

Dr. Janet L. Garcia



