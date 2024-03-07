Supporting the Fernandez Family with Mold Issues

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $8,205
Campaign funds will be received by Janet Fernandez
Hello, my name is Christie. I created this GiveSendGo for a very special family. Janet and Xavier Fernandez live a modest life in central Florida with their 5 children, ages 22, 12, 10, 4, and 1. Xavier is a licensed massage therapist and Janet is a stay at home mom, who homeschools her school-age children. They live a simple, yet profound life. They have chickens, a small garden, use all natural products, eat good clean food, and promote and teach others how to live a healthy life.
Janet has had Lyme disease for over a decade, so she knows a thing or two about the importance of the quality of water, food, and yes, air. So when she couldn't control her Lyme flare-ups and the kids and Xavier were constantly getting sick, they didn't understand. Imagine their surprise when they found out they all had symptoms from excessive mold exposure.
Turns out, their home of 8 years has hidden mold. Nothing you can see. It's not wet, nor moist in their house. But it's there. In the walls. In the HVAC unit. Everywhere. And it can't simply be washed away. Experts have told them that most of the home has to be stripped down to bare bones and basically be rebuilt. Sheetrock, tile, insulation, etc. They had to discard of most of their belongings. Clothes and some kitchen items were all that was salvageable according to testing.
The mold abatement process is expensive so Janet did her research on how to remove the damaged areas and that's what they're doing. On their own. Both Janet and Xavier are there daily, in full Tyvek suits and masks pulling out what needs to go. This also means that Xavier is not working. If you don't understand the life of a massage therapist, when we don't work, we don't get paid. This is a devastating financial hit to them.
In short, they need the help of Community. Especially one believing in the power of prayer and of Jesus Christ. She prayed for answers on their illness and got her message. She prayed for help with a temporary place to live and that has been fulfilled. Now she prays for the finances to put food on table, seek medical attention, and rebuild their home, safely. Your donations will be used for these things.
May God Bless them and all of you.
"For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." -Ephesians 2:10
I can add donations when made outside of this platform. Please contact me at 910.712.2712 for information on how to donate through another method.
June 7th, 2024
It's been a while since I last updated. It's not looking all that good for the Fernandez family. Over the last several months they haven't had much luck with the home.
The entire master bedroom and bathroom area (to include the nursery area for their youngest) has been gutted from floor to ceiling. Mold infested the entire area, including the HVAC system. They talked with a contractor and it was suggested that they just close everything up and not dig any further. Putting them around $50,000 for renovations.
After praying on it, both Janet and Xavier decided they needed to know if there was more mold in the house and started ripping out the kitchen. And thank God they did. They found more mold. This was a devastating . The entire kitchen will need to be replaced as well.
To make matters worse, they got a visit from code enforcement on May 21, 2024. There was a complaint placed about having the camper in the front yard. Come to find out they need a permit to work inside their home AND they need a permit to live in the camper temporarily. OK. Conversation with the permitting dept reveals that they are ineligible to get a permit to have a camper on their property.
So, they will need to relocate. The RV is on loan from friends out of state and while they could stay in it, they would have to move it to an RV park, which cost money. Money that they really don't have to spend on rent. Every dime earned goes to their current mortgage and repairs, not to mention regular living expenses for 5 people.
Your donations are appreciated more than words can express. If you know someone who loves assisting others but doesn't necessarily want to donate to random foundations, perhaps sharing this page with a personal note would be beneficial. Prayers are always welcome and God will always provide. We're just hoping for an easier road from here on out.
March 14th, 2024
From Janet:
Things are halted right now. We need to do an air quality test. Once that is done we will know what the next steps will be…… hopefully 🙏🏻
We are also grateful for those who give, lend, and do with love and compassion. We have some amazing people that surround us. We can sleep a little easier knowing that we won’t be homeless in a couple weeks. We try to keep a positive outlook on this, take it as a learning experience, and do what we can to continue moving forward. Sometimes it feels like the right thing to do is continue doing everything we can to save our family home and other times I feel like god may have other plans for us. We just want to do what’s best for our family. If you truly know us, you know our hearts, you know that all we ever want is to help others. We never ask for help because we don’t ever want to impose or be a burden to anyone. If you have been moved to send us a little something for the kiddos, donated on give,send go or even personally sent us money, know that we are so very very very grateful for your generosity.
March 8th, 2024
From Janet:
Everyday we work on a part of our master bedroom, babies room and master bath. Everyday we find more mold. I hate seeing how much was hiding in the walls of the space we slept in and our babies as well. I hate knowing that their health and ours has been impacted by mold. Unknowingly living in these conditions. Mind blown because it is in EVERY SINGLE WALL. We still have to work on this space and clear it all out. Then we need to move towards the rest of the house. We already know we have mold in our kids bathroom and the kitchen but have yet to investigate in the other kids bedrooms and living room. We literally are taking it all down to the studs because we don’t know where we have mold and where we don’t until the walls are taken down. This is a nightmare of a situation and I don’t wish it on anyone. The tyvek suits make you sweat in places you didn’t know could sweat. The masks are hard to breath in. And working in this Florida weather is intense.
