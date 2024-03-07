Supporting the Fernandez Family with Mold Issues

Hello, my name is Christie. I created this GiveSendGo for a very special family. Janet and Xavier Fernandez live a modest life in central Florida with their 5 children, ages 22, 12, 10, 4, and 1. Xavier is a licensed massage therapist and Janet is a stay at home mom, who homeschools her school-age children. They live a simple, yet profound life. They have chickens, a small garden, use all natural products, eat good clean food, and promote and teach others how to live a healthy life.

Janet has had Lyme disease for over a decade, so she knows a thing or two about the importance of the quality of water, food, and yes, air. So when she couldn't control her Lyme flare-ups and the kids and Xavier were constantly getting sick, they didn't understand. Imagine their surprise when they found out they all had symptoms from excessive mold exposure.

Turns out, their home of 8 years has hidden mold. Nothing you can see. It's not wet, nor moist in their house. But it's there. In the walls. In the HVAC unit. Everywhere. And it can't simply be washed away. Experts have told them that most of the home has to be stripped down to bare bones and basically be rebuilt. Sheetrock, tile, insulation, etc. They had to discard of most of their belongings. Clothes and some kitchen items were all that was salvageable according to testing.

The mold abatement process is expensive so Janet did her research on how to remove the damaged areas and that's what they're doing. On their own. Both Janet and Xavier are there daily, in full Tyvek suits and masks pulling out what needs to go. This also means that Xavier is not working. If you don't understand the life of a massage therapist, when we don't work, we don't get paid. This is a devastating financial hit to them.

In short, they need the help of Community. Especially one believing in the power of prayer and of Jesus Christ. She prayed for answers on their illness and got her message. She prayed for help with a temporary place to live and that has been fulfilled. Now she prays for the finances to put food on table, seek medical attention, and rebuild their home, safely. Your donations will be used for these things.

May God Bless them and all of you.

"For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do." -Ephesians 2:10

I can add donations when made outside of this platform. Please contact me at 910.712.2712 for information on how to donate through another method.