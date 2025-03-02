Legal fees

Hi my name is James Sowery

In February 2022 I was at a protest down in Coutts AB. When I left the protest I hit a pylon at the last check point leaving, by accident. In doing so it scared an officer.

I have been to trial and was found guilty through a judge and jury, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison. I was released after 45 days and won my appeal. I am now scheduled to go back to trial in October of 2025, to fight for my freedom.





I was charged with

-assault with a weapon

-dangerous driving





The weapon being the semi truck I was driving.

During my first trial the only evidence was the officers testimony and mine, as the dashcams of the cruisers where all turned off.





I have obtained a couple photos from individuals which I will be submitting in my defence and fighting for the truth.





Estimated costs are 30k dollars per week of court. And crown suggested multiple weeks, so I am thinking 3 weeks

-1 week for pretrial, and submissions

-1 week for trial

-1 week for verdict and other adjournment





I know times are hard but your support means the world to me.





I have been under strict conditions for 3 years and am still fighting and advocating for all Canadians, I am also working to try and help levitate court costs.





Thank you

James Sowery







