Legal fees

Goal:
CAD $90,000
Raised:
CAD $115
Hi my name is James Sowery
In February 2022 I was at a protest down in Coutts AB. When I left the protest I hit a pylon at the last check point leaving, by accident. In doing so it scared an officer.
I have been to trial and was found guilty through a judge and jury, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison. I was released after 45 days and won my appeal. I am now scheduled to go back to trial in October of 2025, to fight for my freedom.
I was charged with
-assault with a weapon
-dangerous driving
The weapon being the semi truck I was driving.
During my first trial the only evidence was the officers testimony and mine, as the dashcams of the cruisers where all turned off.
I have obtained a couple photos from individuals which I will be submitting in my defence and fighting for the truth.
Estimated costs are 30k dollars per week of court. And crown suggested multiple weeks, so I am thinking 3 weeks
-1 week for pretrial, and submissions
-1 week for trial
-1 week for verdict and other adjournment
I know times are hard but your support means the world to me.
I have been under strict conditions for 3 years and am still fighting and advocating for all Canadians, I am also working to try and help levitate court costs.
Thank you
James Sowery
Thanks Honk honk 💕🙏🫂
Prayers that this is all sorted out sooner than later my friend . I'm with you in spirit my friend
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.