Legal fees

Hi my name is James Sowery

In February 2022 I was at a protest down in Coutts AB. When I left the protest I hit a pylon at the last check point leaving, by accident. In doing so it scared an officer.

I have been to trial and was found guilty through a judge and jury, and was sentenced to 10 months in prison. I was released after 45 days and won my appeal. I am now scheduled to go back to trial in October of 2025, to fight for my freedom.


I was charged with 

-assault with a weapon

-dangerous driving


The weapon being the semi truck I was driving. 

During my first trial the only evidence was the officers testimony and mine, as the dashcams of the cruisers where all turned off. 


I have obtained a couple photos from individuals which I will be submitting in my defence and fighting for the truth.


Estimated costs are 30k dollars per week of court. And crown suggested multiple weeks, so I am thinking 3 weeks

-1 week for pretrial, and submissions

-1 week for trial

-1 week for verdict and other adjournment


I know times are hard but your support means the world to me. 


I have been under strict conditions for 3 years and am still fighting and advocating for all Canadians, I am also working to try and help levitate court costs.


Thank you

James Sowery 



