Supporting Jameson Reeder Jr and family

While on vacation with family and friends in the keys, our friends 11 year old son Jameson Jr. was attacked by a shark while snorkeling. Jameson is an amazingly strong young man. He was able to get his family’s attention and hang on to a noodle float until the boat could get to him. God was watching out for him and has been in every detail. They could have lost their sweet boy, but Jameson knew Jesus was with him. A larger nearby boat came to their aid and on it was a nurse. They were able to get Jameson to shore quickly where medics and a helicopter could take him and his mom Mary to Miami Children's hospital. The whole way Jameson said “Jesus is going to save me” and he did! Jameson’s dad and siblings could not fly with him, but had to stay back with friends who helped get them out of the keys and into Miami. Jameson Jr. was stabilized and underwent surgery to amputate a remaining portion below his knee. We are asking for prayers and any additional financial help to support this dear sweet family as they recover both physically and mentally from this traumatic experience. One thing we know for sure, is Jameson Jr.’s fearless faith in God carried him through.