Help Heal the Heart of Jameson Ray

Hi friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers,
We are the Privatte Family from Wittmann, Arizona, reaching out with hopeful hearts to share the journey of our brave little cowboy, Jameson Ray.
At just one year old, Jameson has already shown incredible strength. He was recently diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect—an isolated mitral valve cleft with moderate to severe regurgitation. This condition causes his heart valve to leak, forcing his heart to work overtime. Though he looks like a happy, curious toddler, his heart is under intense strain.
Jameson will need open-heart surgery in the coming months to repair the defect. The surgery, hospital stay, and recovery will be intense, but we’re trusting God for healing and strength.
💛 How You Can Help
We are a one-income family, and I (his mother) will need to take extended time off to be with Jameson before, during, and after his surgery. This will allow me to fully focus on his healing and ensure he receives the best possible care throughout this process.
Your donations will help us with:
🎁 Instead of birthday gifts, we ask that you consider donating here to help Jameson’s heart journey. Every prayer, every dollar, and every share truly makes a difference.
We are deeply grateful for the love and support from those near and far. Thank you for being part of Jameson’s story and helping our family navigate this difficult chapter with hope.
With love and gratitude,
The Privatte Family
🙏
Hey brother, My heart goes out to you and your family. I’ll be keeping you all in my prayers, especially Jameson as he heads into surgery. If there’s anything else I can do, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Stay strong
Sending prayers to you all.
Praying for little Jameson and your entire family.
❤️
May jesus help this young soul.
