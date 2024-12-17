Immediate help needed for the Rauh Family

James and Stacey have been married and working in ministry for over 20 years. They have lived in Stagecoach, NV since 2010.

They are in need of serious prayer as well as financial support to fight their legal and spiritual battle to hold on to the property God gave to them in 2012. Some very wicked forces are weaponizing the courts against them and trying to take their home and property (without due process) and have already managed to have them illegally removed from their home (and both arrested). James and Stacey are both disabled and unable to work: Stacey (over 60, and nearly blind now) suffers from auto-immune disease while James suffers from chronic and debilitating pain from sciatica.

Christmas is fast approaching as they face being homeless during the holidays with their dog and cat. Their small family is currently staying in a pet friendly motel but funds are running out! They hope to not have to spend Christmas in their car while they continue to fight these evil forces to get their home back.

Prayers and support are much needed!