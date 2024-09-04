Helping a disabled veteran pay bills after crash

My name is Sergeant(R) Weldon Black, I am raising money for one of my soldiers and my closest friend and brother. James Edward Flemming is a patriot to the core, he is also a disabled veteran, a trucker and a biker. Thursday morning he was T- on his motorcycle by a challenger/hellcat going incredibly fast. His motorcycle and him flew over 100 yards, through a construction barrier and landed close to 150yd away. He suffered 2 breaks in his arm, 9 ribs broken, 7 breaks in his leg, his foot was degloved and minced. He had 4 surgeries over 3 days, being in a coma from thursday until sunday. He had a collapsed lung and seriously internal bleeding. They also removed his spleen. He was giving 47 units of blood in the first 48 hrs.

He is now stable and on his 5th surgery with a dozen or more to go. He is facing at least 6 months of PT after he gets released from the hospital in 2-3 weeks with at least 30 days of inpatient PT before going home. He is the sole breadwinner for his wife Claire who lives with him and handles the farm/garden while he's on the road. I offered to take some of the burden in tapping any resources I could think of.

Let me back up. His company he drives a truck for, which i won't name yet, told her that after 14 days they will fire him. They also explained even though he's been with them for 10 months NONE of his short/long disability nor his insurance will pay out. He has insurance through the VA but I am still waiting to hear back if they can/will help. The money I raise will go directly to his wife Claire so they can pay bills after losing a 2k+ a week job.

He is 90 miles from his home and his wife is driving home twice a day to take care of the animals. He will need some changes to his house and car to make it more accessible for him until he can walk again. I have no idea how much they will need so I set a lofty goal of 50k with any additional to be to keep them comfortable while he heals and recovers.

If you are reading this then please, if you can't give(and that is OK), it costs you nothing to share it around. The combined communities of the Bikers, Veterans and Truckers is huge and I hope it makes their way to them. Please don't worry about being scammed like we all hear about. I will be transparent as I legally can to any and all questions you have.

Truly, I thank you all dearly,

Weldon



