Helping a disabled veteran pay bills after crash

My name is Sergeant(R) Weldon Black, I am raising money for one of my soldiers and my closest friend and brother. James Edward Flemming is a patriot to the core, he is also a disabled veteran, a trucker and a biker. Thursday morning he was T- on his motorcycle by a challenger/hellcat going incredibly fast. His motorcycle and him flew over 100 yards, through a construction barrier and landed close to 150yd away. He suffered 2 breaks in his arm, 9 ribs broken, 7 breaks in his leg, his foot was degloved and minced. He had 4 surgeries over 3 days, being in a coma from thursday until sunday. He had a collapsed lung and seriously internal bleeding. They also removed his spleen. He was giving 47 units of blood in the first 48 hrs.
He is now stable and on his 5th surgery with a dozen or more to go. He is facing at least 6 months of PT after he gets released from the hospital in 2-3 weeks with at least 30 days of inpatient PT before going home. He is the sole breadwinner for his wife Claire who lives with him and handles the farm/garden while he's on the road. I offered to take some of the burden in tapping any resources I could think of.
Let me back up. His company he drives a truck for, which i won't name yet, told her that after 14 days they will fire him. They also explained even though he's been with them for 10 months NONE of his short/long disability nor his insurance will pay out. He has insurance through the VA but I am still waiting to hear back if they can/will help. The money I raise will go directly to his wife Claire so they can pay bills after losing a 2k+ a week job.
He is 90 miles from his home and his wife is driving home twice a day to take care of the animals. He will need some changes to his house and car to make it more accessible for him until he can walk again. I have no idea how much they will need so I set a lofty goal of 50k with any additional to be to keep them comfortable while he heals and recovers.
If you are reading this then please, if you can't give(and that is OK), it costs you nothing to share it around. The combined communities of the Bikers, Veterans and Truckers is huge and I hope it makes their way to them. Please don't worry about being scammed like we all hear about. I will be transparent as I legally can to any and all questions you have.
Truly, I thank you all dearly,
Weldon
Keeping Fleming and his family in my thoughts and prayers. It's not much, but hope it helps.
October 13th, 2024
Jim is home from the hospital, which is wonderful, but we are now realizing just how impactful his injuries are. He has developed a UTI from the catheter, but the urologist said his kidney is healing but still leaking some. They removed that drain but he needs the stint and catheter for a few more weeks at least. Jim's bones are healing, but we had a bit of a shock when we saw the orthopedic surgeon this week. His femur is growing to fill in the missing chunk but it's going a little crooked so the surgeon wants to get in there and shave it/shape it and eventually replace the current apparatus with a rod. We are looking at a couple surgeries upcoming on this. Also the big toe is absolutely dead and they are waiting for it to "mummify" and hopefully allow some of the other tissue on the foot to recover so they don't have to amputate the whole foot. He won't be able to be weight bearing on this leg until all these surgeries are done. We will know more next week. His arm healed surgically but he has a nerve palsy and his muscles have atrophied a bit so he has a lot of pain and bad range of motion. We were supposed to get home health care and home PT/OT but apparently the VA doesn't have anyone who can come here so we are stuck driving. Normally that's not a problem but the cost of gas for all these appointments is really adding up. He should have some special therapy on his hand but we need to research who can do it and then figure out how to get there. We are managing the wheelchair in the house and car, but it's pushing me to my physical limits with my own physical disabilities. Regardless of all of these challenges, we both wake every day feeling grateful and blessed for everything. Despite the odds, he is still alive and we have discovered such a supportive and loving community we didn't realize we had! God is good, all the time!
October 11th, 2024
After a total of 9 surgeries Jim got to go home. He still has several tubes coming out of him which will hopefully be removed in the next couple weeks. He learned this week he will lose his big toe but is taking it in stride. We used part of the money from this campaign to fix their family car with all new tires and brakes so it would be safe as possible to move him around since he is still in a wheelchair.
He is in great spirits, he is eternally grateful to everyone for their thoughts, prayers and donations. I still can't comment on the details of the wreck or his termination from his company as counsel has been retained and that is being handled privately.
I will say thanks to some hard work from the patient advocates they have taken care of his medical bills, they have provided mobility options for him and will help retrofit his house. The other big thank you is to the staff at Chandler Hospital for amazing work. 37 broken bones, 9 surgeries, 42 units of blood, a missing spleen, collasped lung, badly damaged kidneys and they got him saved and ready to go home in only a months time.
It will be a LONG road to walk again, lots of PT, lots of pain. The loss of his trucking job is the biggest sticking point. Nearly 8k a month gone. Which is where 100% of these funds will go.
September 24th, 2024
Jim has now had 8 surgeries. The tube he has had in for his kidney to drain and his chest tube are ready to come out. He has left the ICU and is in a step down ward. He lost the ability to straighten his arm forever since the repair required so much hardware in a small space. He is eating normal(ish) foods now. His pain levels are pretty high but he's being a trooper. Couple more weeks in the hospital and they will be sending him to inpatient physical therapy. Thats where the real work begins. We won't let him give up. He won't let himself give up.
September 4th, 2024
If we can get the ball started rolling on this I will be handing control over to Claire, his wife, as she can handle it. Just being transparent.
