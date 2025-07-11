Cremation and Memorial Expenses for Jimmy Paladin

My name is Josie, I am Jimmy's oldest daughter. As we grieve the loss of one of the greatest men to grace our community, we find that we could use some help financially to plan his memorial and pay for his cremation.

Dad was a blessing to so many people, and he touched so many lives. He did so through church, coaching various sports, and his love for education. He was one of the most positive people I've ever met, even during the worst of times. You always felt better after an interaction with him.

His life revolved around family, particularly his wife Jennifer, 7 kids, and 11 grandkids. We were his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. His heart may not have been fully functional physically, but it was overflowing with love, gratitude, graciousness, and joy. Dad welcomed everyone he met with open arms and a smile.

Please consider helping us reach our goals to memorialize him in the way he deserved, surrounded by the community he served.