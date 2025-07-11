Cremation and Memorial Expenses for Jimmy Paladin

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $1,950
Campaign funds will be received by Josie Weeks
My name is Josie, I am Jimmy's oldest daughter. As we grieve the loss of one of the greatest men to grace our community, we find that we could use some help financially to plan his memorial and pay for his cremation.
Dad was a blessing to so many people, and he touched so many lives. He did so through church, coaching various sports, and his love for education. He was one of the most positive people I've ever met, even during the worst of times. You always felt better after an interaction with him.
His life revolved around family, particularly his wife Jennifer, 7 kids, and 11 grandkids. We were his greatest accomplishment and source of pride. His heart may not have been fully functional physically, but it was overflowing with love, gratitude, graciousness, and joy. Dad welcomed everyone he met with open arms and a smile.
Please consider helping us reach our goals to memorialize him in the way he deserved, surrounded by the community he served.
Praying
We will always remember him. Love Aunt Collette & Uncle Rick
Huge Hugs!
I got to meet Jimmy at our class reunion when he came with Jennifer who I have known since grade school. I liked him right off and enjoyed the visit. Was the one and only time I ever got to meet him. My prayers are with Jennifer and all his family.
Jim was a wonderful man and will be missed by many. 💚
Praying for your family.
Our hearts hurt with you. Our prayers are for the Lord’s comfort and grace for your family.
Lifting you all up in prayer🤍
Sending love and prayers for you all.
Sending our love and prayers during this time. We are so sorry for your loss. Jim was an amazing member of our community, and someone our boys looked up to as a coach. He is dearly missed.
Our L❤️VE, THOUGHTS, & PRAYERS🙏🏼 are with you & your family honey. Love you bunches💞
Love you guys!
