Supporting J6 Patriot James Tate Grant

My name is James Grant, and I am a January 6th defendant who has faced tremendous challenges in the wake of the political persecution of the FBI and DoJ. After nearly three years in nightmare jails and prisons like Northern Neck, the DC Jail, and USP Lewisburg, I was recently released - by the mercy and grace of God.

Because of my persecution, I lost a near-full merit scholarship to a top 25 law school due to the negative media coverage that surrounds all January 6th defendants. I was fully acquitted of 5 out of 9 charges at trial and was found not guilty of any crimes involving injury. Regardless, I spent almost 3 years in prison for pushing a fence that hit nobody.

After spending the last 32+ months in jail, I was released in late September. I feel completely overwhelmed. I’m now trying to readjust to society without a career and have been forced to move back in with my parents. I am reaching out to the Patriot community for support as I work to rebuild my life. Your donations will directly help me in this journey, allowing me to overcome the challenges I face after losing everything. It will help me begin righteous lawsuits against slanderous media companies and the jails where I was tortured.

P.S. The FBI still has my computer that they took in a raid of my house, the same computer that contains all the pictures from my entire life. These were the best I could find. Thank you Patriots and God Bless you.