Supporting J6 Patriot James Tate Grant

Campaign funds will be received by James Grant
My name is James Grant, and I am a January 6th defendant who has faced tremendous challenges in the wake of the political persecution of the FBI and DoJ. After nearly three years in nightmare jails and prisons like Northern Neck, the DC Jail, and USP Lewisburg, I was recently released - by the mercy and grace of God.
Because of my persecution, I lost a near-full merit scholarship to a top 25 law school due to the negative media coverage that surrounds all January 6th defendants. I was fully acquitted of 5 out of 9 charges at trial and was found not guilty of any crimes involving injury. Regardless, I spent almost 3 years in prison for pushing a fence that hit nobody.
After spending the last 32+ months in jail, I was released in late September. I feel completely overwhelmed. I’m now trying to readjust to society without a career and have been forced to move back in with my parents. I am reaching out to the Patriot community for support as I work to rebuild my life. Your donations will directly help me in this journey, allowing me to overcome the challenges I face after losing everything. It will help me begin righteous lawsuits against slanderous media companies and the jails where I was tortured.
P.S. The FBI still has my computer that they took in a raid of my house, the same computer that contains all the pictures from my entire life. These were the best I could find. Thank you Patriots and God Bless you.
I pray you get you back to law school ASAP! Go get ‘em!
I wish you the best and hope this donation will help you. Much respect for standing up for our country. Thank you.
Prayers for your freedom.
I'm so sorry for what you have suffered at the hands of the corrupt DOJ and Biden administration.
God bless you and your brother.
Prayers and God bless
God is truth. Hang in there brother!
Prayers for justice for you and all the J6 victims that have been persecuted by our government. I'm sorry to see so many people have their lives upended. I hope and pray this will be resolved once Trump is in office. God bless you James and all the best to you. I am sure this will get better for you soon.
President Trump. We demand Justice for all J6'rs!!!
Truth always works its way to the top.
The government should apologize to you and you deserve compensation for the 3 years in jail and lost opportunities
Praying for your and all J6er’s, including me, vindication on January 20th.
stay strong
Hi James, I hope you are able to articulate how rampant the election fraud was in 2020. I was there that day but I did not know all that had happened because I was too far away. Most liberals, but even a lot of conservatives don't know the extent to which antifa and other bad actors contributed to the rioting. This too, needs to be made widely known. I wish you the best.
January 11th, 2025
I have amazing news. I currently live with my special needs brother, and to be honest after 3 years of jail, my nerves are shot. I have enough to get an affordable apartment, but I was extremely worried about my criminal history - these fake trumped up charges that I was found guily of at trial.
With nothing to lose, I figured I needed to try, and applied for an apartment, expecting to be denied because of my fake politically imagined crimes. Within 1 hour and 17 minutes, I heard back. I was approved for an apartment in Raleigh. Unreal! Whoever made that decision must have seen the "Capitol Grounds" part of my charges, and was a patriot and secret J6 supporter. I can't believe it! Peace at last will be mine! I am hoping to move in next week! Thank you all and God bless you!
