James' Story

James Jackson is a father. He's a sweet guy with a big heart. He loves his son dearly and wants to be there to support him. Unfortunately, at this time James needs to do this through the Massachusetts Family Court system—and that costs money!!

This GiveSendGo was started with James' blessing, but only after some prodding. He is a humble guy who appreciates all the support he gets through his YouTube appearances as the copilot on J.F.K.'s YouTube live shows and co-owner of Fawkery Donuts, but his fans across the world without access to Venmo or Ca$hApp want to be able to support him too!

Money isn't everything until you need to pay lawyers to help you spend more time with your child. Please consider donating. We all deserve a break, a fair shot, a second chance. We love you, James!! ♥

Recent Donations
As Gaeilge
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Hi James sending you the best of Irish luck as you fight to see your son. You are the best dad, not many fight the fight, go get your son! 🇮🇪 🇮🇪

Kelly Steffee
$ 5.00 USD
4 days ago

James never forget you are loved and supported

Jenn Dowgos
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Good luck

ShariD
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Dottyforgotty
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Christmas bonus 🤣

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
19 days ago

Dottyforgotty
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas james. Good luck in the new year my man . Love from the UK

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Peace and Love to you, James Jackson

