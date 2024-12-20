James' Story

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $220
Campaign funds will be received by James Amaral
James Jackson is a father. He's a sweet guy with a big heart. He loves his son dearly and wants to be there to support him. Unfortunately, at this time James needs to do this through the Massachusetts Family Court system—and that costs money!!
This GiveSendGo was started with James' blessing, but only after some prodding. He is a humble guy who appreciates all the support he gets through his YouTube appearances as the copilot on J.F.K.'s YouTube live shows and co-owner of Fawkery Donuts, but his fans across the world without access to Venmo or Ca$hApp want to be able to support him too!
Money isn't everything until you need to pay lawyers to help you spend more time with your child. Please consider donating. We all deserve a break, a fair shot, a second chance. We love you, James!! ♥
Hi James sending you the best of Irish luck as you fight to see your son. You are the best dad, not many fight the fight, go get your son! 🇮🇪 🇮🇪
James never forget you are loved and supported
Good luck
Christmas bonus 🤣
Merry Christmas james. Good luck in the new year my man . Love from the UK
Peace and Love to you, James Jackson
