Jamaica Mission 2025

Raising money for the Jamaica Mission Team that will be traveling to Jamaica in July of 2025. We will be working with the Linstead Church of Christ to bring the community the love of Jesus! In the mornings we will host a Vacation Bible School for the children. In the afternoons we have a medical mission opportunity - giving glucose tests and eye glasses to those in need. In the evenings, the host church has a Gospel meeting for the entire community. Our ultimate goal is to bring Jesus and His Salvation to the people of Jamaica. Each team member needs to raise $1700 to cover the costs of the lodging, food, and other expenses. We appreciate all of your love, prayers, and support with this mission work.