Be Part of Jake's Second Chance

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,

We’re reaching out to ask for your help for someone very special — Charles “Jake” Vezinat — who recently underwent a life-saving liver transplant. After a difficult wait in the hospital, Jake received his transplant at East Jefferson Hospital this past week. He is currently still in the hospital recovering, and while he’s staying strong, the road to full healing will be long and challenging.

Jake is a proud Baton Rouge native, known for his big heart, love of fishing, and passion for cooking and soccer. He’s the kind of person who’s always cheering others on — whether on the sidelines or in life — now we have an opportunity to have a positive impact on his recovery journey.

Thankfully, Jake qualified for Medicaid, which covers many medical costs. However, there are still essential expenses that Medicaid does not cover — such as follow-up care, specific medications, medical travel, and co-pays. In addition, Jake will not be able to return to work for up to six months, and during this time, he’ll need support for rent, groceries, utilities, and basic living needs.

We are setting a fundraising goal of $15,000 to help ease the financial strain while Jake focuses on healing. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Rent and essential bills

Groceries and daily needs

Transportation to medical appointments

Uncovered medical costs and medications

Any other unforeseen expenses

Jake needs our support now more than ever. Your generosity — whether through a donation or simply sharing this page — will make a real and lasting impact. Every gift brings us one step closer to lifting this burden and allowing Jake to focus fully on what matters most: healing, recovering, and returning to the life and people he loves.

With gratitude,

Paula