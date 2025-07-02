Be Part of Jake's Second Chance

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $5,170
Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters,
We’re reaching out to ask for your help for someone very special — Charles “Jake” Vezinat — who recently underwent a life-saving liver transplant. After a difficult wait in the hospital, Jake received his transplant at East Jefferson Hospital this past week. He is currently still in the hospital recovering, and while he’s staying strong, the road to full healing will be long and challenging.
Jake is a proud Baton Rouge native, known for his big heart, love of fishing, and passion for cooking and soccer. He’s the kind of person who’s always cheering others on — whether on the sidelines or in life — now we have an opportunity to have a positive impact on his recovery journey.
Thankfully, Jake qualified for Medicaid, which covers many medical costs. However, there are still essential expenses that Medicaid does not cover — such as follow-up care, specific medications, medical travel, and co-pays. In addition, Jake will not be able to return to work for up to six months, and during this time, he’ll need support for rent, groceries, utilities, and basic living needs.
We are setting a fundraising goal of $15,000 to help ease the financial strain while Jake focuses on healing. Every dollar raised will go directly toward:
Jake needs our support now more than ever. Your generosity — whether through a donation or simply sharing this page — will make a real and lasting impact. Every gift brings us one step closer to lifting this burden and allowing Jake to focus fully on what matters most: healing, recovering, and returning to the life and people he loves.
With gratitude,
Paula
Prayers to you and your family
Get better man! ❤️
Sending prayers 🙏🏽
We love ya! Get better soon! 🙏
Sending you lots of love and prayers Jake!
Jake - good luck on your recovery!
Wish you a swift recovery
July 2nd, 2025
Sorry for the delay in updates — the past few days have been really tough, and things have felt a bit touch-and-go. We’ve been taking it day by day, moment by moment.
We’re so thankful to share that Jake’s pneumonia is starting to improve, which is a huge relief. But there are still serious challenges — his bowel obstruction hasn’t 100% resolved, and his confusion continues to return, which has made things really hard again.
Even with all of that, we’re holding on. And we’re so grateful to all of you — we’ve reached our first goal of $5,000, and your support, prayers, and messages have truly helped carry us.
If you’re able to give again (or for the first time), we’d be incredibly grateful. And if not, just sharing his story and continuing to keep Jake in your prayers means more than you know.
Thank you for being part of this with us. We feel the love every single day.
June 26th, 2025
Because of your generosity, we’ve reached our first fundraising milestone of $5,000, and we truly can’t express how much that means to us. Your kindness has helped carry us through some really heavy days.
Right now, we’re going through another tough stretch. Jake has developed pneumonia from aspiration, his bowel obstruction still hasn’t cleared, and his confusion has returned. It’s been hard. These setbacks are a reminder of just how fragile and unpredictable this healing journey is.
Some days, it’s hard to see the light — but we remind ourselves that a miracle has already happened, and we continue to place our trust in God. We’re not giving up.
Your prayers, love, and support are helping us more than you know. If you’re able, please keep Jake in your prayers, and continue to share his story. Every message, every share, every donation — it all makes a difference.
Thank you for being part of Jake’s fight.
June 22nd, 2025
Today has been a hard one. Jake’s confusion has returned, along with the bowel obstruction. It’s incredibly tough to hear of his struggle again after a few moments of hope just two days ago. Recovery will be a long road, full of ups and downs — and today was one of the harder turns.
Still, we’re holding on to the good, and placing our faith in God.
We’re also deeply grateful to share that we’re getting close to one-third of our fundraising goal. Your generosity means more than we can express. We don’t take a single dollar, prayer, or kind message for granted. Every bit of support is helping us carry this heavy load.
Thank you for walking this road with us. If you’re able to give or share again, we’d be so grateful. And most of all, please continue to keep Jake in your prayers.
June 20th, 2025
Jake took this selfie yesterday — he sat up, smiled, and even teared up at the generosity pouring in. Though the day came with its challenges, there were real victories: he sat in a chair for over 2 hours and even had his NG-tube removed.
These milestones may seem small, but they’re hard-won — and they’re happening because of your prayers, love, and support. Jake is still fighting, and there’s a long road ahead.
If you’re able to give, no matter the amount, it truly helps lift the burden from his shoulders. And if you can’t donate, please keep sharing and praying — it makes more of a difference than you know. 💛🙏
June 15th, 2025
Today brought a breath of hope — Charles sat up, smiled, and was more verbal than he’s been in a couple of days. Though he’s still facing a bowel obstruction and ongoing challenges, this moment feels like a small victory.
His medical team is actively managing the bowel obstruction with a tailored approach, which includes bowel rest and monitoring, we are hoping no surgical intervention is needed.
Charles was also incredibly emotional, even teary-eyed, at the kindness and generosity from so many of you. In his humble way, he’s deeply moved — and so are we.
Thank you for your continued prayers, love, and support. They’re helping carry him through. 💛🙏
June 14th, 2025
We are truly overwhelmed by the generosity, love, and support shown so far — thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your kindness is lifting us through an incredibly difficult time.
Today has been a tough day for Charles. He’s faced some setbacks, and while the road to recovery won’t be easy, your support reminds us that he won’t face this alone. Please continue to keep him in your prayers as he fights to heal.
June 13th, 2025
Jake is fighting hard after his liver transplant at East Jefferson Hospital. Let’s help him recover without the weight of financial worry.
