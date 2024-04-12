Supporting The Stone Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $34,682
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Stone
Just a few months ago, Jake Stone was looking forward to watching his daughter’s senior golf season and attending her high school graduation this spring. He was looking forward to watching his son play summer basketball, and spending down time with his wife, Danielle.
Now Jake is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, a diagnosis that came out of nowhere.
Jake, 44, is an insurance agent with the Knights of Columbus in Oklahoma City. He recently underwent surgery that was followed by his first chemotherapy treatment, which floored him. More chemo treatments lie ahead, as do doctor visits, additional tests, the pursuit of potential alternative treatments, etc.
Jake, Danielle and the children have a great attitude and are leaning on their strong Catholic faith, but the battle is just beginning. It will be physically, emotionally and financially taxing. Jake needs our help.
Please consider giving to help the Stone family and pray for Jake's healing. Additionally, pray for the intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney and Blessed Stanley Rother. Let God's will be done.
We are praying for you, and for your family, Jake. Duane and June Gerber
Praying for your recovery.
Thinking of you.
This is my first Mother's Day without my mom. I thought I would do something positive to help others in her honor.
Hope this helps, God be with you.
God bless you and your family Jacob
🙏
Praying 🙏 for Jacob & family.
Continued prayers for you Jacob
Love and prayers for you and your family.
May the Archangel Michael support you during your medical treatments.
