Supporting The Stone Family

Just a few months ago, Jake Stone was looking forward to watching his daughter’s senior golf season and attending her high school graduation this spring. He was looking forward to watching his son play summer basketball, and spending down time with his wife, Danielle.

Now Jake is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, a diagnosis that came out of nowhere.

Jake, 44, is an insurance agent with the Knights of Columbus in Oklahoma City. He recently underwent surgery that was followed by his first chemotherapy treatment, which floored him. More chemo treatments lie ahead, as do doctor visits, additional tests, the pursuit of potential alternative treatments, etc.

Jake, Danielle and the children have a great attitude and are leaning on their strong Catholic faith, but the battle is just beginning. It will be physically, emotionally and financially taxing. Jake needs our help.

Please consider giving to help the Stone family and pray for Jake's healing. Additionally, pray for the intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney and Blessed Stanley Rother. Let God's will be done.



