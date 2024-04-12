Supporting The Stone Family

Campaign Image

Just a few months ago, Jake Stone was looking forward to watching his daughter’s senior golf season and attending her high school graduation this spring. He was looking forward to watching his son play summer basketball, and spending down time with his wife, Danielle.

Now Jake is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer, a diagnosis that came out of nowhere.

Jake, 44, is an insurance agent with the Knights of Columbus in Oklahoma City. He recently underwent surgery that was followed by his first chemotherapy treatment, which floored him. More chemo treatments lie ahead, as do doctor visits, additional tests, the pursuit of potential alternative treatments, etc.

Jake, Danielle and the children have a great attitude and are leaning on their strong Catholic faith, but the battle is just beginning. It will be physically, emotionally and financially taxing. Jake needs our help.

Please consider giving to help the Stone family and pray for Jake's healing. Additionally, pray for the intercession of Blessed Michael McGivney and Blessed Stanley Rother. Let God's will be done.


Recent Donations
Gerbers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you, and for your family, Jake. Duane and June Gerber

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your recovery.

Lou and Melissa
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Mike and Sandra Kirk
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Thinking of you.

Tony Swanson
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
7 months ago

Michael Dietz
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Maynard Calkin
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Brent Jolly
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

This is my first Mother's Day without my mom. I thought I would do something positive to help others in her honor.

Walker Bormann
$ 250.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Hope this helps, God be with you.

Bob and Julie Marlowe
$ 1000.00 USD
8 months ago

Philip Brown
$ 20.00 USD
8 months ago

God bless you and your family Jacob

Matt Dicalogero
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Don
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

🙏

Juan Carlos Carlin
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying 🙏 for Jacob & family.

Mark Lewans
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Continued prayers for you Jacob

Fellow Agent
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Elizabeth Ann and Paul Pape
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Love and prayers for you and your family.

Anonymous Donor
$ 7.00 USD
8 months ago

May the Archangel Michael support you during your medical treatments.

