Supporting Jake Burd's Family

I could never have imagined I would be writing this for my cousin Jake. On Saturday, September 28, 2024, we all received the news that is still hard to believe, Jake died...the morning after his 44th birthday. He spent his last day doing what he always did, things for his family and friends...buying gifts for people, taking care of mundane responsibilities...and then a last evening out with the love of his life, and mother of their three young children, Jacqueline.

The shock of his unexpected death has put Jacqueline and his three minor children, ages seven, four and one, in an extremely fragile situation. Jake's job provided their housing and health insurance, allowing Jacqueline to be a stay-at-home mom to their 3 boys, while also homeschooling their oldest. Thinking they had more time, as we all do, they put off the legalities of getting married and putting their accounts and finances in order. Jacqueline is now in the position of having to become the sole provider for her family, needing to find employment, child care, health insurance, a place to live and all the many other things that go into taking care of the children.

Their whole world has been turned upside down. Jacqueline and Jake were virtually inseparable. They were together for 10 years, and in the last 3 alone, they spent almost every moment together. Jake would start his morning making sure the whole family was okay and set for the day....and then pop in on his breaks to say hi and check to see if they needed anything. Jake was such an amazing dad to his kids. He adored them. You could see it every time you were around them...he just was so engaging and silly and sweet. That love extended to everyone he cared about. He was the guy that wanted to make you laugh and make sure you were okay. If you really needed him, you could always count on him. And right now, we need to return that kindness.

If Jake could look down on Jacqueline and the boys, and see that they need him, and he can't be there for them...it would cut him to the core. Jacqueline has a long road ahead without Jake. The loss to his family is incalculable. There is so much that they will need in the here and now, as well as the next 17 years. I hope that you will honor his memory and help to support his family by donating and sharing this campaign with as many people as you can think of. Jake and Jacqueline were always private people, and I know it is not easy for Jacqueline to be vulnerable and have this situation shared with so many. My sister and I are driving this for her, and she understands this is not just about her, but for the sake of Jake's and her children. We all want her and the boys to be okay...though their lives will never be the same I pray that we can make it a little easier for them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We are grateful to everyone donating and spreading the word.