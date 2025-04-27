Supporting grandmJemimah

Raised:
KES 500,000
Campaign funds will be received by Jacqueline Wanjiku
Hallo dear kind people.I reach out to you in need of finances to pay a hospital bill of my grandma.She is 85yrs old.she has in hospital for long time.The bill has accumulated to 500,000ksh.I kindly request well wishers to come to our aid and God Almighty will bless you.Thanks
May God bless you all as you donate🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.