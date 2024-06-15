Support for Jacob Page and family

As many of you know, Jacob has been diagnosed with T-cell Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He has been in the hospital since May 9th, with the possibility of being hospitalized for almost a month. This is a diagnosis that nobody should have to endure, and it's so heartbreaking to watch a child have to go through this. The fear, questions, procedures, pain, pokes, and sadness that Jacob has been through is tough to watch. He is facing it like a true warrior, making it his main goal to hurry up and get home! He wants to be with dad and mom, and his siblings!

How can we help is a question that many of you have asked. Cancer has a way of making many of us feel so helpless. One way that we can help, is donations. Amber and Jake have a link to their Venmo that many have graciously given to. The amount of stress that Jake has been under, to be at the hospital when Amber can't, and not being able to be working both jobs to provide for their family, has been crushing. He also does not qualify for paid time off from his 2nd job, and vacation time runs out quick. It will be even more difficult when their newborn comes, and Amber has to juggle healing, with wanting to be near Jacob. I can't explain in words enough, how much they appreciate all of you. The love they have been given, the prayers they have received, and the gratitude they have for their community, is immeasurable. So we have decided to continue that support by sharing this fundraising as another way to donate to their family.

We have also started a meal train that will be so beneficial, especially when Amber and Jake welcome their 5th baby to this world! She is going to be induced on the 23rd due to high blood pressure, at 37 weeks. Keep praying for a healthy, safe delivery for momma and baby.



Prayers. We all need need them. I know that Jacob has felt the prayers. He has been praying and singing his heart out when he can! Jake and Amber have felt the prayers. And if you get a moment to listen and play over and over, Jacob's favorite song,which is a true testament to his faith and strength that he has!!



Isn't He Good, by Phil Wickham 💚

