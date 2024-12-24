Jacobs Aftercare & Meds

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,000
Total Raised:
USD $9,111
Raised this month:
USD $70
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Gurko
Dear Friends,
After two long years, we’re finally in the home stretch!
Jacob’s procedure is nearly complete. The cardiologists are confident that they’ve resolved the issue, and now we’re focusing on the most crucial step: his aftercare. This phase is absolutely vital to ensure his heart fully recovers and avoids any chance of relapse.
We’re raising $1,000 to cover the remaining costs of Jacob’s aftercare, including medications, catheter checkups, and physical therapy for heart rate monitoring. This aftercare isn’t just a recommendation—it’s life-changing. With your support, Jacob has the chance to recover fully and enjoy the healthiest days of his life.
But without proper aftercare, the risks are serious. A relapse could leave him in a worse condition than before. This is why we’re reaching out for help.
The total cost is $1,700, and we’ve already raised $700. We’re so close to the finish line, but we can’t do it without you. Any amount—big or small—brings us closer to giving Jacob the future he deserves.
We are beyond grateful for the incredible support you’ve given us throughout this journey. You’ve been our heroes, and your generosity has carried us this far. Please help us make this final push to the end.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of Jacob’s story. Together, we can finish this chapter strong.
With love and gratitude,
The Gurko Family
Just got paid. Praying for Jacob and your family.
We love you Jacob. Merry Christmas little guy!
Blessings and a full recovery for Jacob.
Good luck and happy Christmas
You've got this little man!
Praying for your healing
Jacob, I am praying that the Lord will heal you to a full recovery, make He give you and your family strength, and enable you to live a long life pain-free. I know what it's like to see family members go through medical problems, for instance, my mother is currently recovering from her open-heart surgery and is doing rehab. May God be with you all always. Amen. Please take care.
Glad to hear your handsome little guy is feeling better.
I'm praying for you ❤️
Would love a picture!
Praying for you guys.
God bless, bro
May the good Lord continue to provide for your needs
Praying for you guys.
January 2nd, 2025
December 24th, 2024
Hey friends, we hope that you are all doing well. We are almost out of
time and we have to have our copay paid tomorrow.
If there is anybody else out there that's able to send donations it would truly be a Christmas miracle for our family.
It would help so much
We hope that all of you are having a wonderful holiday season with your families and we thank you all so much for your time and your support for our son.
We love you all 🫂💙☃️❄️🌲🎁
December 21st, 2024
Jacob needs to get a Mitral valve regurgitation through a laparoscopic procedure.
After all discounts, we will need $1200 for our portion of the copays.
I guess they said they found out exactly what's wrong now. It took quite a bit of time for them to figure it out but one of the flaps on his valves is loose and it snaps into place sometimes so it makes it look like it's perfectly fine on x-ray and ultrasound if you dont catch it at the right time.
I guess that's what's been causing the arrhythmias and the dizziness and unresponsiveness.
They said if they strengthen it then this nightmare will be over so it's great to hear that they finally know how to finish the repair.
he will need to get this done on the december 30th but they need it paid as soon as possible.
The work begins. We love you all. 🫂💙🙏 thank you for all of your support
December 3rd, 2024
Hey friends, Jacob is having some dizziness and they want to do an EKG and some other blood tests on him. He's getting three tests done on thursday dec. 5th and it's also going to need medications.
For now the main thing is the testing because that's what has to be done now.
The insurance will cover 2 of the tests but we have to pay for the 3rd and the co-pays for all of these.
The cost is $,1528. With a cash pay discount and returning customer discount it will be $1,228. That is the lowest they could do for us, which we are grateful for. But I hope the industry gets better soon for kids.
Thank you all for your time and kindness. Bless you all 💙🫂
November 20th, 2024
MY friends, we really need to raise enough for Jacob's trip. He needs this for his revision trip (this is thr second half to his revision), and he was going to end up meeting another procedure. It's all covered but I do have to pay the copay and pay for lodging, the total is we need to raise is $800
We need to leave on thursday 11/20 and be there on Friday 11/21 so we would need to raise all of the money by Thursday 11/20
We sincerely apologize for the late notice, but we appreciate you all.
If anyone can help it would be a miracle. Thank you friends. 💙🫂🙏🥹
July 13th, 2024
Jacob needs a bunch of different Meds that he needs to take for a month. We need to raise $899 for the meds (insurance covers the other $2000) and also $100 or so for his blood test.
Everything helps friends 🫂💙
June 30th, 2024
Hey friends we are on the final piece of Jacob's story.
Jacob's surgery was a success and now he just has to get through his post-op.
Jacob has to get his medications, they put him on quite a few that he has to take for a year, and he also has to do three different types of therapy including physical therapy so they can monitor his heart and catch him up on his motor skills and things that he hasn't been doing since he's been having surgery all year.
Jacob also has to be monitored with a bunch of testing to make sure that the medications are working well for his heart.
All we need now is $1,000 and we have what we need. We are pleading with everybody to help one last time. And then we can finally close this chapter of Jacob's life for quite a bit of time.
Thank you all so much for everything you've done to help, we appreciate you and we need you all so much right now. So far I haven't really been able to raise anything because I understand everyone is struggling but Jacob will regress if he's not doing his post-op and his heart could get worse..
Thank you all 💙🫂
June 9th, 2024
Little man
June 9th, 2024
Hey guys so Jacob just got back a week ago from his surgery. They found an issue with his heart but they didn't want to do anything because they wanted to give his body a chance to recover.
I guess somebody higher up looked at Jacobs records and said that they made a mistake and they should have never sent him home. Now they want him to come back on the 20th.
I have absolutely devastated and really worried about Jacob's health. I'm scared and this is also a financial nightmare for us. I don't really know how we're going to manage this trip and I don't even know how we're going to be able to fundraise. I know everyone is struggling and I don't know who we can ask for help.
If anyone is able to help it would mean so much to us. It makes me so sad to even have to ask. I thought we were done with this for a while and as a man there's nothing worse than working your hardest and not being enough.
We need to raise about $2500 total. I am hoping to raise at least $2000 so we can get down there and at least get his stuff started.
I feel like my manhood is being stripped from me having to ask for help like this. I hate this and I wish it was over. I hope this ends soon because I am growing heavy-hearted having to watch Jacob's suffer this much.
Everyone's donations have been so helpful and it is because of you guys that Jacob is able to get the help he needs. Without you guys there is absolutely no way it would have even been possible at all. Thank you so much for all of your kind hearts and your selflessness. You are all literally saving Jacob's life.
God bless you all 💙🙏
May 16th, 2024
UPDATE ON JACOB CARDIAC (heart) CATHETERIZATION:
Jacob has an upcoming heart Catheterization to make sure the surgery went well.
We have a pilot that can take us there and back. We expected to have the Ronald McDonald house allow us to stay for 5 days and we had planned to pay for the other 5 days in a hotel. Unfortunately we ran into some issues.
Jacob's Next Cardiac Catheterization procedure ended up getting rescheduled for next week because the Ronald McDonald House ended up not having any room for us and the other half of our trip was depending on that. The rooms are $180 per night for the hotel and that is $900, plus the deposits, and the gratuity fee that would be $1,000 total.
This my family and I sad because we were really depending on the Ronald McDonald House to come through. But I guess there's a lot of kids going through a lot right now and I cannot be upset with them. I understand that a lot of children need help.
But for now I am hoping that we can get some help because I have to make the reservations by tonight.
If anyone is able to help we would be truly grateful.
WE DO HAVE HALF OF THE ROOMS PAID FOR ALREADY. 5 DAYS ARE COVERED. BUT WE NEED ASSISTANCE WITH THE OTHER 5 DAYS. $900 + Deposits/ gratuity fees
$1000 total
we thank you all so much for your kindness and for caring about my son and his journey.
We wish nothing but blessings for you all. 💙🙏
( I will update paperwork as soon as I get it, it usually takes them a few days to get the paperwork written up)
May 16th, 2024
May 5th, 2024
Not only that but Jacob is doing well now and they fixed his heart. So it should be some time before he needs another procedure and he is going to be one happy boy. He has one more catheterization so they can check on everything but he is doing well so far. We are so happy and so grateful!
Thank you so much to everyone for your contributions, you guys have been incredible and you have really made all of this possible. We truly attribute all of our success to you guys and we love you all dearly. Thank you so much for being such a great family and continuing to be there for Jacob during his life Journey 🙏😊💙
