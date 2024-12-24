Jacobs Aftercare & Meds

Dear Friends,

After two long years, we’re finally in the home stretch!

Jacob’s procedure is nearly complete. The cardiologists are confident that they’ve resolved the issue, and now we’re focusing on the most crucial step: his aftercare. This phase is absolutely vital to ensure his heart fully recovers and avoids any chance of relapse.

We’re raising $1,000 to cover the remaining costs of Jacob’s aftercare, including medications, catheter checkups, and physical therapy for heart rate monitoring. This aftercare isn’t just a recommendation—it’s life-changing. With your support, Jacob has the chance to recover fully and enjoy the healthiest days of his life.

But without proper aftercare, the risks are serious. A relapse could leave him in a worse condition than before. This is why we’re reaching out for help.

The total cost is $1,700, and we’ve already raised $700. We’re so close to the finish line, but we can’t do it without you. Any amount—big or small—brings us closer to giving Jacob the future he deserves.

We are beyond grateful for the incredible support you’ve given us throughout this journey. You’ve been our heroes, and your generosity has carried us this far. Please help us make this final push to the end.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of Jacob’s story. Together, we can finish this chapter strong.





With love and gratitude,

The Gurko Family







