Jamaica Missions Trip

Hi, my name is Jacob and I have recently had the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Jamaica with PA Mission Builders. Our group is going down from Feb 2 to Feb 16 to do facility maintenance on the YWAM (Youth with a Mission) base in Montego Bay, Jamaica. I truly appreciate all your prayers and anything you can give. Your contribution, whether large or small, will be instrumental in making this mission a reality. In addition to financial support, I would greatly appreciate your prayers for safety, wisdom, and opportunities to effectively share the Gospel during my time in Jamaica.