Jamaica Missions Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,550

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Jacob Bast

Hi, my name is Jacob and I have recently had the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Jamaica with PA Mission Builders. Our group is going down from Feb 2 to Feb 16 to do facility maintenance on the YWAM (Youth with a Mission) base in Montego Bay, Jamaica. I truly appreciate all your prayers and anything you can give. Your contribution, whether large or small, will be instrumental in making this mission a reality. In addition to financial support, I would greatly appreciate your prayers for safety, wisdom, and opportunities to effectively share the Gospel during my time in Jamaica.

Neal Dillard
$ 150.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for a fruitful trip

Randy Fauls
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Be the light!!

Frank
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

God bless you and your ministry young man!

Ken King
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Jacob, God bless you as you go out to share his word! Ken

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

