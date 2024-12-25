Jamaica Missions Trip

Goal:
USD $1,550
Raised:
USD $450
Hi, my name is Jacob and I have recently had the opportunity to go on a missions trip to Jamaica with PA Mission Builders. Our group is going down from Feb 2 to Feb 16 to do facility maintenance on the YWAM (Youth with a Mission) base in Montego Bay, Jamaica. I truly appreciate all your prayers and anything you can give. Your contribution, whether large or small, will be instrumental in making this mission a reality. In addition to financial support, I would greatly appreciate your prayers for safety, wisdom, and opportunities to effectively share the Gospel during my time in Jamaica.
Praying for a fruitful trip
Be the light!!
God bless you and your ministry young man!
Jacob, God bless you as you go out to share his word! Ken
