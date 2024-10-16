Campaign Image

Helping Home Jacob G

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,645

Campaign created by WP

Helping Home Jacob G

A HERO RETURNS

Our comrade, kinsman, brother and friend Jacob was released from Virginia prison after 7 years. Let’s give the man some respect, help him get on his feet and feel at home. 


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

I wish it was more.

Wayne Sheehan
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Victory WP!

Anonymous Giver
$ 208.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed Bro! You are over halfway there. My donation is in the goddess, Freya's name.

Walker P Wyndham
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all of your sacrifices.

Nick
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Support from SoCal.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish it was more.

The FrenFather
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Welcome home from the big haus

PatriotMiddle Joe
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed!

Charles
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed on the next stage of your life

RMAC
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Fly Free Kinsman!

Thomas Moore
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Welcome home brother!0/

Rocky Mountain Resistance
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for your service in defense of our people!

Anonymous Giver
$ 14.00 USD
2 months ago

Welcome home!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Welcome home. Life Liberty Victory

