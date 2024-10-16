Helping Home Jacob G

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 25 days ago I wish it was more. 0

Wayne Sheehan - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago Victory WP! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 208.00 USD 1 month ago Godspeed Bro! You are over halfway there. My donation is in the goddess, Freya's name. 1

Walker P Wyndham - $ 200.00 USD 1 month ago Thank you for all of your sacrifices. 2

Nick - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 5.00 USD 1 month ago Support from SoCal. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago I wish it was more. 1

The FrenFather - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 1 month ago Welcome home from the big haus 2

PatriotMiddle Joe - $ 500.00 USD 1 month ago 4

Anonymous Giver - $ 120.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 14.00 USD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Godspeed! 1

Charles - $ 20.00 USD 1 month ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 1 month ago Godspeed on the next stage of your life 2

RMAC - $ 35.00 USD 2 months ago Fly Free Kinsman! 1

Thomas Moore - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Welcome home brother!0/ 2

Rocky Mountain Resistance - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Thank you for your service in defense of our people! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 14.00 USD 2 months ago Welcome home! 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Welcome home. Life Liberty Victory 3