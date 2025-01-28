Jackson's Mission to the Bahamas

Our 17-year-old son, Jackson, is about to embark on his very first mission trip! He’ll be traveling to the Bahamas with a missionary family from our church, and we couldn’t be more proud of his willingness to serve the Lord in this way.

We would love your prayers as Jackson prepares for this incredible experience. Please pray that God works in his heart, prepares him for what’s ahead, and that the Lord’s will is done through this trip.

We also ask for prayers for safety for everyone going, and for the people they will meet along the way. Our hope is that each person they encounter will be deeply impacted by the love of Jesus shining through them.

If the Lord leads you to help support Jackson financially for this mission trip, it would be a huge blessing to him and our family. Your generosity would make a lasting impact as he steps out in faith on this journey.

Thank you so much for your prayers and support. We’re excited to see how God will work through this mission trip and in Jackson’s heart!

❤️ Michelle & Jason Warden