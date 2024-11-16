Supporting Jackson’s Washington DC Trip

Hi Everyone! Jackson’s Mom here! To say we’ve had a year would be an understatement! Jackson is bouncing back and working on himself as well as his grades in school. I don’t want to say too much but, we’ve all been through it this year. He has a school trip to Washington DC coming up in the beginning of next year, and he is really excited for it and wants to go. This is an experience I didn’t have as a kid and and I’d really love for him to go. He loves history and learning about the Government and I know he’d really appreciate an opportunity like this. With that being said, with everything we’ve been through - we are

B R O K E 😅 So, I’m asking - actually Jackson is asking, for some help with his trip. We had a conversation about it and he’s agreed that anybody who donates would get a personal phone call and/or handwritten letter from him thanking you for your contribution. I might even make him send you a post card from DC (and it will also be his Christmas/Birthday present this year as well) 😉 If you have any questions or want more info/details, feel free to ask!



