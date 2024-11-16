Supporting Jackson’s Washington DC Trip

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $2,500
Campaign funds will be received by Dyan Garza
Hi Everyone! Jackson’s Mom here! To say we’ve had a year would be an understatement! Jackson is bouncing back and working on himself as well as his grades in school. I don’t want to say too much but, we’ve all been through it this year. He has a school trip to Washington DC coming up in the beginning of next year, and he is really excited for it and wants to go. This is an experience I didn’t have as a kid and and I’d really love for him to go. He loves history and learning about the Government and I know he’d really appreciate an opportunity like this. With that being said, with everything we’ve been through - we are
B R O K E 😅 So, I’m asking - actually Jackson is asking, for some help with his trip. We had a conversation about it and he’s agreed that anybody who donates would get a personal phone call and/or handwritten letter from him thanking you for your contribution. I might even make him send you a post card from DC (and it will also be his Christmas/Birthday present this year as well) 😉 If you have any questions or want more info/details, feel free to ask!
Have a wonderful trip! Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday Grandpa Jack and Grandma Dana
We’re hoping this trip inspires you to travel as far, wide, and often as possible for the rest of your life, Jackson! New Experiences like these are the greatest teachers. We love you!
cheers to the kid off to his own adventuring
I have great memories from my DC trip. I hope Jackson has a great trip!
Have a good trip man!!!!!!!
Have a great trip!!! Send me a postcard. With love, Aunt Jan
Have a great trip to Washington DC, Jackson! We love you!
Jackson, you have worked so hard this year, you deserve this trip
DC was one of my most formative experiences right when I was your age! And now I live right near there! Let me know if you want any tips or tricks for your visit.
