Jack's Recovery from Violent Attack

On the morning of June 17 2023 I was viciously, physically attacked by an angry man with a hatchet. Thankfully I have a blue belt in karate. Otherwise, I would not have stopped the hatchet from hitting my head. I would have had a brain injury for life, or worse! Unfortunately, my right elbow took the brunt of the brutal attack.
I was bleeding badly and had to be transported by ambulance to emergency. The attacker smashed my right arm and left shoulder. My rotator cuff on my left shoulder was missing. It was replaced with an artificial rotator cuff during 5 hours of surgery. My (dominant arm) right had pieces of my radial head of my elbow missing, this was also replaced with artificial material during surgery.
The two surgeons that repaired my injuries, estimated that I would not be able to return to work for 6 - 12 months. This is due to the main nerve in my right arm being completely severed. It has been six months since the attack. My healing process has been going fairly well. However, my right arm still has very little function back. I am still a few months away from even beginning physio therapy. Meaning I am unable to return to gainful employment or my normal life for quite sometime yet.
I was going to start a new HVAC apprentice job on June 26, 2023. Due to this attack, I was unable to follow through with the apprenticeship. To further complicate my situation, I had given two weeks notice to my employer. This was to enable me to move on with apprenticeship learning at my new job.
My former employer, whom I was still working with at the time of the attack, refuses to pay disability insurance to me. I pleaded with them over several months to sign the papers. The disability insurance company advised me that no money is forthcoming, with regards to my duly owed employer disability payments.
The past six months have been the hardest months of my life. I have lost my place to live due to not being able to afford rent. I am currently living with my friend; sadly my pet beagle can't stay with me. My dog had been very helpful in my recovery, with daily walks and companionship. My aunt is looking after my dog for now, thankfully.
Donations and your prayers for my right arm, nerves and hand function to heal would be greatly appreciated. Financial help received will go towards paying off debt I have accumulated over these past six months. This includes medical and daily living expenses such as groceries, gas, dog food, etc. I will invest funds in my education and training for my future career. As well, donations will help me to secure a rental home that will allow my pet beagle Daisy to live with me.
Philippians 4:6. "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God."
I’m so so sorry to hear this happened to you. I pray that you recover quickly. Stay strong❤️
May God give you strength and courage on this healing journey.
Survival can be summed up in 3 words: "NEVER GIVE UP!" That's the heart of if really. JUST KEEP TRYING. Bear Grylls
Praying you will continue to heal well, Jack! So much life ahead of you.
Praying for a speedy, full recovery & a very bright future for you Jack!
Lifting you up to the Lord Jesus Christ in my prayers for you Jack continuously.
Bless you, Jack
Philippians 4:19 NKJV - And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
October 12th, 2024
I have added two photos of the wounds from the hatchet attack Jack sustained on June 17, 2023. Jack has recovered well physically, thank you all for your prayers for his recovery.
To date, there has been no financial recompense for Jack from the brutal attack he endured. The perpetrator in this case did not show up for his court case. He has left our area, his location is unknown.
As for Jack's former employer, they did not pay him any medical employee benefits. Jack has been working intermittently and is seeking full time employment in the HVAC sector.
May 8th, 2024
We'd like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has donated funds towards Jack's recovery. May God richly bless you for your generosity. We are so very appreciative of the prayers for Jack's healing and recovery.
There is good news to report on this update. Jack has regained a substantial amount of movement with his right hand and thumb. In April Jack started a new job as an HVAC apprentice. He is very grateful for the ability to return to the workforce.
Jack also has a new place to call home, he is living with his mom. As for his beagle dog Daisy, she continues to be 'fostered' at his aunties home. Jack requested that Daisy remain there for now.
He wants to focus on getting completely healed. Jack's new job requires full time hours. He needs to devote his efforts to learn as much as he can on the job, towards his apprenticeship.
Jack has accumulated much financial debt due to this violent attack. He was unable to work the past ten months because of the physical injuries he sustained. To date, he has not received benefit payments from his former employer. There are a few processes in place to try and reverse this decision. It is ongoing, I will update the campaign with any future outcomes.
Please continue to pray for restoration of the nerve function in Jack's right hand, especially his thumb. We will keep this campaign going for Jack. Donations are gratefully welcomed to help with his financial situation.
16 But do not forget to do good and to share, for with such sacrifices God is well pleased. Hebrews 13:16 NKJV
