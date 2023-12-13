Jack's Recovery from Violent Attack

On the morning of June 17 2023 I was viciously, physically attacked by an angry man with a hatchet. Thankfully I have a blue belt in karate. Otherwise, I would not have stopped the hatchet from hitting my head. I would have had a brain injury for life, or worse! Unfortunately, my right elbow took the brunt of the brutal attack.

I was bleeding badly and had to be transported by ambulance to emergency. The attacker smashed my right arm and left shoulder. My rotator cuff on my left shoulder was missing. It was replaced with an artificial rotator cuff during 5 hours of surgery. My (dominant arm) right had pieces of my radial head of my elbow missing, this was also replaced with artificial material during surgery.

The two surgeons that repaired my injuries, estimated that I would not be able to return to work for 6 - 12 months. This is due to the main nerve in my right arm being completely severed. It has been six months since the attack. My healing process has been going fairly well. However, my right arm still has very little function back. I am still a few months away from even beginning physio therapy. Meaning I am unable to return to gainful employment or my normal life for quite sometime yet.

I was going to start a new HVAC apprentice job on June 26, 2023. Due to this attack, I was unable to follow through with the apprenticeship. To further complicate my situation, I had given two weeks notice to my employer. This was to enable me to move on with apprenticeship learning at my new job.

My former employer, whom I was still working with at the time of the attack, refuses to pay disability insurance to me. I pleaded with them over several months to sign the papers. The disability insurance company advised me that no money is forthcoming, with regards to my duly owed employer disability payments.

The past six months have been the hardest months of my life. I have lost my place to live due to not being able to afford rent. I am currently living with my friend; sadly my pet beagle can't stay with me. My dog had been very helpful in my recovery, with daily walks and companionship. My aunt is looking after my dog for now, thankfully.

Donations and your prayers for my right arm, nerves and hand function to heal would be greatly appreciated. Financial help received will go towards paying off debt I have accumulated over these past six months. This includes medical and daily living expenses such as groceries, gas, dog food, etc. I will invest funds in my education and training for my future career. As well, donations will help me to secure a rental home that will allow my pet beagle Daisy to live with me.