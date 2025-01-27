Help the Prosper family pay March 2025 rent

Origin of Conflict

The Prosper Family

Goals and Monthly Expenses

Hello everyone,I am reaching out because my family is in a challenging situation after ending my employment at a company where I worked for six years. Since January 2025, we've been relying on my savings to get by while we search for new jobs. Those funds are now nearly depleted, and we are unable to cover March's rent.Despite fifty job applications and four interviews, I have yet to gain employment.Likewise, my mom has been searching for jobs over the past two years, and has had even less favorable responses compared to my own experience. She works part time, and she believes that employers were engaging in age-based discrimination, because she is double my age.Both of us crave stability.My troubles began in 2020 when I fought the COVID vaccine mandate in our workplace, leading to a noticeable decline in my career progression with the company. In hindsight, this was the moment my issues escalated. Despite surviving four rounds of layoffs, my opportunities for advancement were systematically blocked. Over time, the workplace environment deteriorated, exacerbated by our country's hyper-inflation and other workplace issues.The breaking point came with a series of events. First, my company lost the contract and their competitor took over the management. We became the competitor's sub-contractor.Then, management added responsibilities from laid-off employees, stating they would hire more.Finally, they decided to extend our unpaid lunch breaks from thirty minutes to an hour, mandating us to endure sixty minutes of unpaid time, as well as a new schedule.This change was met with unanimous resistance from me and my colleagues, who pointed out that the company lacked a valid business justification to enforce the changes. Several of us questioned its legality. It affected child care, commuting, and overall life enjoyment.My stance against these new conditions led to relentless harassment from management, creating a hostile work environment that profoundly impacted my mental health and well-being. The manager then blamed me for other workplace issues that I didn't cause. Then, the manager wanted me to micro-manage myself and gather a log of all the work I completed, despite the system already containing an audit-record of every task I complete.This harassment culminated in a unprofessional attack on me, telling me that if his boss wasn't on vacation, I would have been punished sooner. He was threatening me with my job security, and I was strictly forbidden from discussing it with my coworkers.I broke down, and made a decision to voluntarily leave the job, which unfortunately made me ineligible for Unemployment Insurance despite contributing to it for six years. The manager leading this harassment was someone I once admired and respected, my mentor and friend, making the situation personally devastating.My pen name is Jack Prosper, and I am a self-published author. I attended the Art Institute of Portland in 2012, and although I never got my degree, due to the school closing, it gave me the foundation of creative skills which enabled me to become a one-man studio. The image for this page, my family self portrait, is one of my illustrations!Writing is my passion, and the career I desire most is one of full-time content creation. Myrefly is the series I am known for among my friends, and you can read my first light novel for free on my social media profile:Myrefly, Volume 1: Chapter 1 to Chapter 10My original intention was to use GiveSendGo as the primary means for people around the globe to fund my creative career. While I have every intention to sell my stories (such as hardcover illustrated books), I also publish everything online for free.Becoming a full time publisher is the career I've wanted since my youth. The need for survival had put my dreams on hold. If this wasn't an emergency, I would have created this page to give my supporters an outlet to become my sponsor.If you enjoyed reading my story, please know becoming my sponsor allows me to focus on creating experiences, and releasing them faster. I have less time to follow my calling, when I have to work 20 hours a week - even less when I have to work 40 hours week.Any support you provide through this GiveSendGo will help cover the bare-minimum needed for our family to avoid eviction while we continue applying to and interviewing for jobs. The funds I'm requesting only cover our Rent and Internet. The initial funding goal excludes the $300 a week we spend on groceries, transportation, and other utility bills like electricity. Overfunding the listed goal is deeply appreciated.At the time of writing this post, this goal is beyond what I'm able to raise on my own given the current time restriction. We need and value your support - thank you for your time and generosity.$600 by February 23rd 2025 to assure March's rent is on time.* Original amount updated to account for platform fees and optional contributions.