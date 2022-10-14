Campaign funds will be received by Robert Mackall
Taking our country back one truth at a time!! Know what they don't want you to know! Think for yourself and learn where to find the information you need to make informed decisions about YOUR country!
Thank you for the shows sir! Thank you!!!!!!
Ellmo65
Stay warm
Sir, l enjoyed your 5 hour show today. I will share it with two other like-minded Americans when you upload it. Every episode you present is full of content regarding mysteries l didn't have the answers to and some l still don't. Thank you for opening my eyes. Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family. God Bless.
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
Put to use where needed, just paying it foward From the Man Upstairs
Go get some fuel
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
You shine your Light , & help so many see! Thank you from my heart, Mack.
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s
Sky Glass
SKY GLASS
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.