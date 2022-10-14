Campaign Image

JUSTMACK

Campaign created by Robert Mackall

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Mackall

JUSTMACK

Taking our country back one truth at a time!! Know what they don't want you to know! Think for yourself and learn where to find the information you need to make informed decisions about YOUR country!

Recent Donations
Show:
Goastryder
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
19 days ago

Thank you for the shows sir! Thank you!!!!!!

Clay Ellwood
24 days ago

Ellmo65

Anonymous Giver
26 days ago

Stay warm

sheryl
30 days ago

Sleuthdog58
1 month ago

Sir, l enjoyed your 5 hour show today. I will share it with two other like-minded Americans when you upload it. Every episode you present is full of content regarding mysteries l didn't have the answers to and some l still don't. Thank you for opening my eyes. Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family. God Bless.

Ellmo65
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
2 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

MrPete
2 months ago

Put to use where needed, just paying it foward From the Man Upstairs

Karenhair
2 months ago

Go get some fuel

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

Anonymous Giver
3 months ago

You shine your Light , & help so many see! Thank you from my heart, Mack.

sheryl
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
4 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

sheryl
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
5 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

Anonymous Giver
6 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

Anonymous Giver
7 months ago

Please just don%u2019t mention me. You have blessed me enough. As long as my money is good and my mind is strong. %u2026%u2026. Silent hero%u2019s

HOPPY
7 months ago

Sky Glass

Anonymous Giver
7 months ago

SKY GLASS

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo