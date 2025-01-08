Supporting the Josh Raymond Sanders Family

Joshua Sanders Memorial Fund



Joshua Sanders was an Army veteran who served proudly for eight years, completing two tours in Afghanistan before being medically retired due to a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), PTSD, and other service-related injuries. After returning home, Josh reentered the workforce, taking on various local jobs to support his growing family.



Josh also became actively involved in the Wounded Warrior Project, dedicating himself to helping fellow veterans injured in combat as they navigated the challenges of returning home and rebuilding their lives.



Despite his dedication to helping others, Josh struggled with his own battles with TBI and PTSD. Tragically, we lost Josh in December. He leaves behind a loving wife and children, who now face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges.



This Give-Share-Go account has been created to support Josh’s wife and children during this incredibly difficult time. Your donations will provide them with much-needed assistance as they work to regain stability and move forward.



We kindly ask you to consider contributing to this family in their time of need. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping them rebuild their lives.



Thank you for your kindness and support.

