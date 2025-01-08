Supporting the Josh Raymond Sanders Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,778
Joshua Sanders Memorial Fund
Joshua Sanders was an Army veteran who served proudly for eight years, completing two tours in Afghanistan before being medically retired due to a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), PTSD, and other service-related injuries. After returning home, Josh reentered the workforce, taking on various local jobs to support his growing family.
Josh also became actively involved in the Wounded Warrior Project, dedicating himself to helping fellow veterans injured in combat as they navigated the challenges of returning home and rebuilding their lives.
Despite his dedication to helping others, Josh struggled with his own battles with TBI and PTSD. Tragically, we lost Josh in December. He leaves behind a loving wife and children, who now face overwhelming emotional and financial challenges.
This Give-Share-Go account has been created to support Josh’s wife and children during this incredibly difficult time. Your donations will provide them with much-needed assistance as they work to regain stability and move forward.
We kindly ask you to consider contributing to this family in their time of need. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference in helping them rebuild their lives.
Thank you for your kindness and support.
May God comfort and strengthen you, as He covers you all with His peace in the midst of this storm.
May God bless you all.
May God keep the entire Sanders family in his care.
May God wrap his loving arms around the Sanders family during this difficult time. Lean on the Lord, he will see you through.
My deepest condolences to the Sanders family. May the Lord lend comfort for your sorrow, hope for tomorrow, and thanksgiving now for memories and family.
My love & respect to Josh R. Sanders family. This situation is all too common in veteran families; my heart is broken for all involved. I celebrate his Army service & efforts to help others with their service injuries. May God bless you all as only he can. May His embrace comfort you as others reach out in love and support. Charles I trained with 82nd Abn on 3 ARTEPs. All great guys! ABN Josh!
