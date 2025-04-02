Campaign Image

Building a Family Legacy

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,094

Campaign created by Joshua Mastriana

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Mastriana

Welcome to our campaign to create a lasting family legacy for our sons! As a loving parent, I dream of building a successful business that not only provides for our family's future but also creates memories that will last a lifetime. We aim to engrave our family values and traditions on all sorts of products, ensuring that our legacy endures for generations to come.

As a family, we believe in the importance of small beginnings and the power of community. That's why we're seeking your support to fund our free giveaways and events, which will help us build a strong foundation for our business. Your contributions, no matter how small, will make a big difference in our journey towards creating a thriving family enterprise.

Our campaign goal is to raise $10,000, which will allow us to purchase the necessary equipment, materials, and software to produce our products. With your help, we can turn our dream into a reality and create a legacy that our sons can be proud of.

Not only will our business provide for our family's financial needs, but it will also serve as a platform for us to share our values and traditions with others. We believe that by building a strong family legacy, we can create a more compassionate and connected community.

We are grateful for your support and generosity. Together, we can build a legacy that will last for generations to come. Thank you for being a part of our journey!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 hour ago

Love you all!

Mandy Soares
$ 47.00 USD
9 days ago

Best of luck to you and your family Josh. God bless. 🙏🏼❤️🤍💙

Jimmy H
$ 47.00 USD
10 days ago

https://youtube.com/shorts/XwtdR-oW6XA?si=if88DgO5Rk4RUHan

