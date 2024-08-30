Supporting the Ellis Family

Our dear friends, Jim and LiaAnn Ellis and their three children are in a challenging season. LiaAnn was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, her second bout with cancer in the past ten years. The Ellis' are faithfully depending on God, shining the light of the hope they have in Jesus as their Lord and Savior, and trusting His will for their lives. LiaAnn's treatment plan calls for 4.5 months of chemotherapy, followed by a series of evaluations for surgery, and then likely radiation. Her medical team is anticipating a 12-18 month treatment plan of care.

Additionally, Jim was laid off from his job two weeks before LiaAnn's diagnosis. He is actively pursuing employment. Jim does have some limitations in seeking employment, as he is a disabled veteran and will need some flexibility in order to care for LiaAnn. The Ellis' are faithfully stewarding God's provision as their savings are being tapped. They are utilizing COBRA coverage to continue consistent medical insurance coverage for LiaAnn's care in the midst of Jim's unemployment. In his diligence, Jim has identified that they will be tapping the remaining of their savings by October.

We ask for your prayers that the Lord would quickly bring a new job for Jim to provide for both the financial needs and insurance coverage. We also ask that you would prayerfully consider blessing this dear family financially in this season. We know that the Lord will provide and are mindful that sometimes the way He does that is through the body of Christ. We anticipate an initial ask of $35K would fully cover medical insurance expenses and the Ellis' fixed expenses through January of next year, as well as the credit card processing fee (3%) for donations via GiveSendGo. The costs for insurance and fixed expenses through the end of the year are estimated below. Thank you for your continued prayers for the Ellis family and your consideration of the financial needs.

Estimated Monthly Financial Needs:

$1900- COBRA Insurance Coverage

$6500- Fixed Expenses (Mortgage, Utilities, Car, Food, Gas, Etc.)



