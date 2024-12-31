Campaign Image

Need a Miracle 4 a Vehicle

 USD $5,000

 USD $625

Campaign created by Jonathan Borisuk

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Borisuk

Hello. My name is Jonny. On Christmas evening, I was in a serious car accident that resulted in my vehicle being totaled. God showed up in a powerful way that night, though. After having flipped several times, the front cab of my 4 Runner was completely smashed. Myself and my girlfriend (who was traveling with me) should both have been crushed to death from that alone, but amazingly, we both walked away without a scratch. This is even more miraculous considering all the tools and toolboxes for my work were in the back of my vehicle at the time of the accident--that's a couple dozen heavy objects and 100s of pounds of projectiles that could have maimed or killed us as we rolled. Then, a leak in my gas tank had us both covered in gasoline while we hung upside-down once the vehicle came to a stop. One spark from the impact or even from a tool hitting the pavement, and we both would've burned alive as we struggled to escape the wreckage.  

God gave my girlfriend and I a Christmas miracle by having His hand of protection over us both. I am now believing God for a second miracle to help me replace my vehicle that was lost in the accident. I don't need anything extravagant, so I am not asking for a lot, but I do need a solid, reliable work truck or SUV that I can safely keep my tools in and the tools for the crew I work with. Anything anyone can contribute would be a tremendous blessing and greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

So thankful you did not get hurt !!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying God sends every $ you need to supply the need for a vehicle that is reliable and safe. God Bless you!!!

Angelia
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Tamara
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Hopefully, you can find something with airbags, a roll cage, and maybe some armor or something 🤷‍♀️.

