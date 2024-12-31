Need a Miracle 4 a Vehicle

Hello. My name is Jonny. On Christmas evening, I was in a serious car accident that resulted in my vehicle being totaled. God showed up in a powerful way that night, though. After having flipped several times, the front cab of my 4 Runner was completely smashed. Myself and my girlfriend (who was traveling with me) should both have been crushed to death from that alone, but amazingly, we both walked away without a scratch. This is even more miraculous considering all the tools and toolboxes for my work were in the back of my vehicle at the time of the accident--that's a couple dozen heavy objects and 100s of pounds of projectiles that could have maimed or killed us as we rolled. Then, a leak in my gas tank had us both covered in gasoline while we hung upside-down once the vehicle came to a stop. One spark from the impact or even from a tool hitting the pavement, and we both would've burned alive as we struggled to escape the wreckage.

God gave my girlfriend and I a Christmas miracle by having His hand of protection over us both. I am now believing God for a second miracle to help me replace my vehicle that was lost in the accident. I don't need anything extravagant, so I am not asking for a lot, but I do need a solid, reliable work truck or SUV that I can safely keep my tools in and the tools for the crew I work with. Anything anyone can contribute would be a tremendous blessing and greatly appreciated. Thank you, and God bless.