Jordan & Beth Fight ALS

Goal:
USD $180,000
Campaign funds will be received by Jordan Syverson
Jordan & Beth got married in July of 2022, they love the Lord and each other. Beth was diagnosed in January 2024 with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, which is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. This disease is fast moving, devastating, and fatal. We have located a clinic in Canada that specifically works with neurodegenerative diseases. This clinic has had 100% success in stopping the progression of ALS in the patient and beginning the reversal of the symptoms. Observable and repeatable!
Their need is urgent. We are giving a big push to get Jordan and Beth to this center by October 4th. They need $75,000 in advance for the first 4 months...$180,000 for the full year. Trusting God for His provision, leading, and healing.
Let's be the Body of Christ, bless them, and be an answer to prayer for them.
Sweet Beth, you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Praying for you Beth!
Praying for you!!
Praying for you Beth
We are thinking of you and your family Beth. You are in our prayers. Hugs for you from the Marquis.
Praying for you guys!
Prayers for you both!
Praying for your guy’s journey ahead.
Praying for you both! Love in Christ!
I am praying for you and Jordan as you walk down this path together.
May God watch over you and give you strength. 🙏
