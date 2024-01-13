Jordan & Beth Fight ALS

Jordan & Beth got married in July of 2022, they love the Lord and each other. Beth was diagnosed in January 2024 with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, which is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. This disease is fast moving, devastating, and fatal. We have located a clinic in Canada that specifically works with neurodegenerative diseases. This clinic has had 100% success in stopping the progression of ALS in the patient and beginning the reversal of the symptoms. Observable and repeatable!

Their need is urgent. We are giving a big push to get Jordan and Beth to this center by October 4th. They need $75,000 in advance for the first 4 months...$180,000 for the full year. Trusting God for His provision, leading, and healing.

Let's be the Body of Christ, bless them, and be an answer to prayer for them.