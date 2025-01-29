Campaign Image

Help support a J6 grandma

Raised:

 USD $350

Campaign created by SuZan McClain

Over the last 2 years, SuZan had had 5 eye surgeries to save her vision. On Dec. 5th, she was arrested by the FBI for trespassing at the US Capitol nearly 4 years earlier.  SuZan had already missed 20 months of work due to eye surgeries since Jan. 2023 when the long arm of Biden's weaponized Justice Dept. came for her.  Her charges were thankfully dismissed on Jan. 21st, 2025.  

SuZan has 5 grandchildren and lives alone. Any support you are led to give would be a blessing!  God bless you for reading this! 

Jake Lang
$ 350.00 USD
1 hour ago

God bless you!

