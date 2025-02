Meggs Family rebuilding

My wife and I are both January 6th defendants she spent 15 months in prison I spent 4 years in prison including two and a half in the DC gulag. We are so thankful that Donald Trump gave us her pardon and my commutation so that we could rejoin our family after 4 years of living hell. Now we face the struggle of rebuilding trying to find employment and being turned down at every door because of our history. Please help us rebuild while we find new jobs and new opportunities to help build our family again.