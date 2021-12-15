JAN 6th TRUTH FUND

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $241,734
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
My name is Jake Lang. I'm a January 6th political prisoner who has been locked inside DC Jail for over 1 year and now currently in Alexandria Detention Center. I've suffered 200+ days of solitary confinement and terrible conditions including no visitation, no shave/haircut, no religious services, and no access to legal library. Even though I've suffered through excruciating trials, they are the least of my worries. I was offered a 108 month plea deal!!!
The 4 brave patriots that gave their life for their country will have died in vain unless we get the true story out of that day. The unarmed American protestors were ambushed and brutalized by the capitol police on Jan 6th for simply exercising our constitutional rights. Many of us have sat in jail for a year for defending ourselves and our country against the impending wave of socialism and tyranny. The largest struggle the over 900+ patriots/protestors charged with crimes on January 6th face is the mainstream media and their lies. The narrative the Mainstream media has spun about January 6th couldn’t be further from the truth.
From DC Jail, my team and I have created a website loaded with heart wrenching real video never before seen from January 6th. These videos shatter the narrative and dismantle the charges brought up against the patriot protestors. Getting the truth out about January 6th out to the public is absolutely vital, these videos have the power to vindicate all of our brave patriots that stood up for America that day. We desperately need your help raising funds to buy full page newspaper ads, billboards, commercials, and other marketing material to get this website out to the American public. All funds raised will go to January 6th related matters such as legal funds and commissary etc.
The FBI and DOJ have meticulously and systematically disenfranchised anybody or anyone who stands in their way; covering up all of the horrific police brutality of January 6th, which explains why patriots had to defend themselves. Until you see the videos on this website, you have not seen the full truth and we are working to get out more!
Please donate now to help fund these efforts and share with those you know. Without the truth, none of us will receive a fair trial. This is the single most important thing you can do to support the Jan 6 political prisoners and help exonerate these brave patriots. God Bless you and Thank you!
Hang in there. Kat
Best wishes for justice and your release.
God bless you, Jake. Hang in there. Justice will prevail. Trump to the rescue.
God's providence is mysteriously at work as it was in the life of Joseph. Remain steadfast!
Hope this helps. Trump will pardon you soon.
Stay strong
Praying every morning for you guys and for the goal of your T.ruth. God is the lifter of your heads. May Justice be soon and complete.
God Bless you and keep you safe. Praying for you (and that Trump wins).
My prayers are with you. It is absolutely unjust what our government has done to all of you. But know that justice is coming for all of you. God is more powerful than the evil ones and he will win. God bless and protect all of you. I make this donation in memory of my Mom, Penny, who taught me right from wrong and to stay strong for the truth.
God Bless, the time of freedom is approaching 🙏
God bless you!
Sending love and prayers!
I pray you find the strength to get you through this terrible and deep injustice. Words will never be enough to comfort you and the others who have suffered these last 4 years at the hands of those who hate conservatives, Trump and all we stand for. Freedom, love of country and love of God. May God bring deliver you to safety and protect you from your enemies.
September 28th, 2024
Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!!
We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!
The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!
We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes.
Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸
September 18th, 2024
Dear our amazing Supporters, 🇺🇸
We write to you today with heavy hearts and an urgent appeal. Your unwavering generosity has been the cornerstone of our efforts to stand by those who have been unjustly targeted and persecuted in the wake of January 6th. The courage and commitment of our donors has made a profound difference in the lives of J6 Political Prisoners- who have been ripped from their homes by the FBI GESTAPO and whose futures STILL remain uncertain! 1340 days some have been incarcerated without a trial!!
However, we now face a critical challenge. The legal battles continue to escalate, and our resources are stretched thin. At this moment, the January 6 Legal Fund has overextended itself and is grappling with a $100,000 shortfall in funds needed to cover the legal fees for a dozen brave defendants. These individuals are fighting not just for their freedom, but for justice in the face of a relentless and deeply troubling campaign of persecution by the Biden / Kamala Harris Regime.
We urgently need your continued support to bridge this gap. Your contributions are vital to ensuring that these defendants receive the legal representation they desperately need and to uphold the principle that everyone deserves a fair chance in the pursuit of justice.
Please, consider making a donation today to help us meet this critical need and to provide the support that these individuals so desperately require. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our J6 patriot heroes!!
Thank you for standing with us in this pivotal moment. May God bless you and shine His face upon you!!
Sincerely, in Jesus name
Jake Lang &
January 6 Legal Fund Team 🇺🇸❤️
