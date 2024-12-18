January 6 Life Rebuilding Fund

The financial devastation that every January 6 Hostage & their families have undergone is a travesty. When hundreds of these patriot heroes emerge from Federal Prison after being pardoned - many of them will be HOMELESS & JOBLESS!!

The J6 Life Rebuilding Project is focusing on supplying these men with the necessities to resettle into society: First months rent, a cell phone, clothing and some groceries to hold them over until they begin working again.

We are connected with teams of volunteers who are ready to pick up the J6ers from each Federal Prison and help them get settled into their new apartments and restart their lives after 4 long years of torture and solitary confinement. The travel costs are too high for many to afford, and we cannot allow our patriots step out of prison with no money and no where to go!!

Please donate to our vital life rebuilding fund, which is operated by Jan 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang & his team at J6Truth.org

God bless you, we are eternally grateful for the love, support and prayers from our Conservative Christian community. We would be lost without you. Thank you from the bottom our hearts.

- Jake Lang, Washington DC Jail Gulag