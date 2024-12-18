January 6 Life Rebuilding Fund

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $12,317
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
The financial devastation that every January 6 Hostage & their families have undergone is a travesty. When hundreds of these patriot heroes emerge from Federal Prison after being pardoned - many of them will be HOMELESS & JOBLESS!!
The J6 Life Rebuilding Project is focusing on supplying these men with the necessities to resettle into society: First months rent, a cell phone, clothing and some groceries to hold them over until they begin working again.
We are connected with teams of volunteers who are ready to pick up the J6ers from each Federal Prison and help them get settled into their new apartments and restart their lives after 4 long years of torture and solitary confinement. The travel costs are too high for many to afford, and we cannot allow our patriots step out of prison with no money and no where to go!!
Please donate to our vital life rebuilding fund, which is operated by Jan 6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang & his team at J6Truth.org
God bless you, we are eternally grateful for the love, support and prayers from our Conservative Christian community. We would be lost without you. Thank you from the bottom our hearts.
- Jake Lang, Washington DC Jail Gulag
Keep the faith Godspeed. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best but always know we the people are all one family
Wish it could be more. God bless you all & I continue to pray for your full pardons soon
Prayers and best wishes.
J6 political prisoners are heroes. God bless you all.
Eternity matters. Read and sincerely believe 1 corinthians 15 1-4; Gospel of grace, for true salvation. Taught by our Apostle for today. Paul Acts 9 10-16. Not the 12. Matthew 10;5-6 proves this. Romans 16;20 to all believers and law abiding citizens supernatural and natural enemies. In the name above all other; Philipians 2;9. Jesus Christ. Restoration, justice and healing be yours. Amen
I am praying for your soon release and that the Lord will keep you safe until then. All of you are true patriots and God bless you for standing strong. This should have never happened in America! God keep each and everyone of you in His loving care.
May the January 6th set-up and your suffering be remembered in American history.
4 years of praying for ya'll..Sandy Rios has kept us informed
Our prayers are with you as you are pardoned. I pray that you will have much help in the future
I praise God for what He's done in the lives of these persecuted individuals. I'm praying for your safety until release, and that the release will come quickly. God Bless each and every one of you.
Great idea to raise money for those coming out of this ordeal. Here is my small contribution to this effort. Wish you and them the best.
We have been praying for all of you and will continue to pray for full justice and restoration for you all. The faith you have displayed has been such a testimony of strength and trust. Blessings!
God bless u.....American heroes!
Praying for All J6'ers as your released from the injustice imprisonment you've all endured. May God bless and keep watch, As you try and rebuild your lives!
Prayers for our nation’s moral compass, sadly out of alignment. That protesters were shot or beaten to death shows the divide in this country. Once the dust settles and truth is out, we will see that most of the damage was done by insiders not protesters. The way the law enforcement community handled this is atrocious and unlawful. The way Congress handled this was unlawful.
Praying for every single victim of Bidens DOJ. May God be with you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.