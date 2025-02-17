J6er Rebuilding his life

Campaign Image

I was a January 6th Political Prisoner. Sentenced to more than 14 years in the worst prisons in the United States, I am now free! My case was overturned 3 days before Trump pardoned us all. I'm now dropped back into the world, which I barely recognize, and trying to rebuild my life. Life is tough. It's expensive. And help is appreciated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 minutes ago

Sue the media for the libel.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 minutes ago

God gives us trials so we will draw closer to him. Through Jesus may the Lord give you grace. Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Jimmy Golden
$ 100.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Our heart goes out to all j6s who betrayed by their government. For you Peter please hold God close retribution for this travesty will come. You are not forgotten

murray smith
$ 15.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Rick
$ 50.00 USD
29 minutes ago

I am praying for you. May our Lord Jesus give you peace and bless you my brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 minutes ago

I wish I could give more. God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Our God Reigns
$ 100.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Be strong in the Lord and the POWER of His Might. Thank you for serving US and fight for Freedom. You are an American Hero!

Patricia Parke
$ 50.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Keep up the fight. You will win. God has given you the ability prevail !!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
47 minutes ago

I followed the whole mess and know the truth. So many lives torn apart, so much vile hatred spewed for political ends. I am so sorry for all of your losses. Hope this helps somewhat.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Stay strong! Don't let people forget what an out-of-control government can do if good people (our gov reps) sit silently and watch. You're in my prayers. You are an inspiration

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Bob SR
$ 25.00 USD
54 minutes ago

May God's love be with you throughout your life.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

I am so sorry for your experience within our corrupt judicial system, including those awful prisons! I am glad that you know Jesus. May God bless you abundantly!

