J6er Rebuilding his life

Raised:
USD $1,730
I was a January 6th Political Prisoner. Sentenced to more than 14 years in the worst prisons in the United States, I am now free! My case was overturned 3 days before Trump pardoned us all. I'm now dropped back into the world, which I barely recognize, and trying to rebuild my life. Life is tough. It's expensive. And help is appreciated!
Sue the media for the libel.
God gives us trials so we will draw closer to him. Through Jesus may the Lord give you grace. Amen
Our heart goes out to all j6s who betrayed by their government. For you Peter please hold God close retribution for this travesty will come. You are not forgotten
I am praying for you. May our Lord Jesus give you peace and bless you my brother!
I wish I could give more. God bless you
Be strong in the Lord and the POWER of His Might. Thank you for serving US and fight for Freedom. You are an American Hero!
Keep up the fight. You will win. God has given you the ability prevail !!!
I followed the whole mess and know the truth. So many lives torn apart, so much vile hatred spewed for political ends. I am so sorry for all of your losses. Hope this helps somewhat.
Stay strong! Don't let people forget what an out-of-control government can do if good people (our gov reps) sit silently and watch. You're in my prayers. You are an inspiration
May God's love be with you throughout your life.
I am so sorry for your experience within our corrupt judicial system, including those awful prisons! I am glad that you know Jesus. May God bless you abundantly!
