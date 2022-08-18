J6 Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $582,243
Campaign funds will be received by Jake Lang
January 6 Patriots direly need your help to pay for constitutional private attorneys. This is the first and only fund with 100% transparency and 100% of donated funds going directly to January 6th defendants and families legal related costs. We’ve already raised and donated $150,000. With many trials coming up this month, it’s more important than ever to donate and support these brave Americans who have languished in prison for over 20 months. Please give a recommended amount of $50-$100 or more if God puts it on your heart to secure a real attorney for these patriotic heroes. Not some DC liberal public defender. We are so grateful for your support and generosity. May God bless you and help save this country.
*FOR CHECKS*
Please make out to Edward J. Lang
PO Box 485 Narrowsburg, NY 12764
The January 6th prisoners have been stripped of all constitutional rights. If we don't speak up for these men and women, we are all in jeopardy of being arrested for any reason at any time with arbitrary hearing dates and NO JURY TRIAL! #speaknoworforeverholdyourpeace
I’ve been praying for you Jake and all the J6ers.
9 more days. I pray this national disgrace will end, the tortures and persecution will stop and the whole truth will out. God bless every one of you brave 6ers. I hope we as a nation never forget the time this shameless tyranny came to our shores.
I can’t wait until Trump is in office and all of you guys are free. I hope and pray that all of the people who ramrodded you get their due!
God bless you all!!!! America loves all of you and we are so sorry! We all knew it was a setup. Get those books written and lawsuits ready!! Help is on the way and you’ll be out SOON!!
Thank you, Jake, for your steadfast faith, and your work in prison that comes from that faith. If only we could all be God's servants when under duress as you have been. Praise God! And God bless you!
The Battle is spiritual. The Battle is the Lord's!
Hoping yall out soon.uou'been thru helle as political pawns..
God bless
I love you all
September 28th, 2024
Hey guys, it's Jake Lang - today is day 1380 of my incarceration WITHOUT a trial as a January 6 Political Prisoner!!! 😲 BUT GOD IS GOING TO DELIVER US SOON!!!
We are in a MAJOR fundraising push to help out the persecuted patriots right now & desperately need your help!!
The Kamala Harris Regime & Department of Justice (DOJ) is arresting more J6ers everyday & destroying their lives!!!
We are in critical need for more donations as the community tries to take care of the needs of the imprisoned J6 heroes.
Please contribute if you are able - THANK YOU & May God bless you in Jesus name 🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸
September 17th, 2024
Dear our amazing Supporters, 🇺🇸
We write to you today with heavy hearts and an urgent appeal. Your unwavering generosity has been the cornerstone of our efforts to stand by those who have been unjustly targeted and persecuted in the wake of January 6th. The courage and commitment of our donors has made a profound difference in the lives of J6 Political Prisoners- who have been ripped from their homes by the FBI GESTAPO and whose futures STILL remain uncertain! 1340 days some have been incarcerated without a trial!!
However, we now face a critical challenge. The legal battles continue to escalate, and our resources are stretched thin. At this moment, the January 6 Legal Fund has overextended itself and is grappling with a $100,000 shortfall in funds needed to cover the legal fees for a dozen brave defendants. These individuals are fighting not just for their freedom, but for justice in the face of a relentless and deeply troubling campaign of persecution by the Biden / Kamala Harris Regime.
We urgently need your continued support to bridge this gap. Your contributions are vital to ensuring that these defendants receive the legal representation they desperately need and to uphold the principle that everyone deserves a fair chance in the pursuit of justice.
Please, consider making a donation today to help us meet this critical need and to provide the support that these individuals so desperately require. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of our J6 patriot heroes!!
Thank you for standing with us in this pivotal moment. May God bless you and shine His face upon you!!
Sincerely, in Jesus name
Jake Lang &
January 6 Legal Fund Team 🇺🇸❤️
