J6er Joseph Thomas Family Fund

Non- violent J6er, Joseph Thomas, has been released from his 58 month federal prison sentence via presidential pardon. Thankful for his regained freedom, he is now trying to pick up the pieces with his wife and four kids. As a Christian minister he trusts God. As a veteran he also trusts the American Spirit of unity. His entire family was devastated by the unjust actions of a weaponized administration. During his time in federal prison, they suffered the loss of a grandchild & his father-in-law. There are some things that can never be restored. His public arrest, trial & incarceration cost them their business, 2 jobs, forced the closure of their former dog rescue & put them under crippling debt. The Thomas' faith, family & freedom had to endure the last several years under attack. Now, he's finally home & it's time to make things right. We humbly ask you please give as God leads & pray for the spiritual healing of the Thomas family. Thank you.