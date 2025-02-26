Campaign Image

Rebuilding my life after J6

Raised:

 USD $294

Campaign created by Jessica Watkins

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Watkins

Rebuilding my life after J6

I am rebuilding my life from scratch after my release from 4 years in prison for the events of January 6th. I have no driver's license, car, insurance, furniture, very few clothes, a litany of medical bills and needs, and am unavailable to even find a job without these needs being met.Thank you for considering donating to my campaign, it is highly appreciated. Thank you and God bless!
Recent Donations
Roses grow
$ 10.00 USD
10 minutes ago

I hope you are successful!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 minutes ago

GRACIAS !!

FREEDOMD0Z3R
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

I have faught along your side since day one and I will stand by your side to watch you rebuild your happiness. Your one of the strongest ppl iv ever met. ❤️ much love see you soon

Oran Guy Cruzen
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Here is a start for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 19.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
32 minutes ago

Praying for you. God has you in His hands.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
32 minutes ago

The US Govt should be doing this for all of you... I am ashamed of Trump for allowing you all to wallow out there...

