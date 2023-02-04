J6 Father & Son Legal Fund

*Updated 8/30/24*

My family is facing a legal battle that requires more than we have. We're in the fight of our lives and we need as much support as possible to cover the legal fees and travel expenses to Washington DC.

My husband lost his career in mortgage just a few days after the news broke. Then he was asked to resign from his elected position as School Board due to threats, while news media slandered my husband and son's names with news stories running round the clock on the local news channels, we received harassing emails and reporters hunting down residents around the places we serve in our community to continue to push a false narrative which turned some of our own friends and colleagues against us. My son was denied a promotion and his plans to wed his high school sweetheart was halted. The retirement we have been working at saving for our entire marriage had to be liquidated, losing over 50% of it by having to pay taxes and early withdrawal penalties. We have sold additional assets to help pay for attorney retainers and our 2nd amendment right was ripped away from us. I wasn't even there and I have had my retirement taken and my 2nd amendment right revoked!

Just like that, my husband, son, and our family were served a punishment before ever stepping foot in court. The loss hasn't stopped, we continually receive harassing emails and messages about how they should end their lives or how I should divorce my husband to save my assets. We are in financial hardship and not able to serve our community like we have been doing for so many years. We've donated tens of thousands of dollars and worked thousands of volunteer hours to serve our youth at a non-profit teen center we run. Because of our support the youth center survived COVID and we are coming up on our 10 years in September 2024, but now the youth center has now lost their largest donor.

My Son was finally able to marry his high school sweetheart and is approaching their one year wedding anniversary and is now expecting his first child early next year. He now has the responsibility of providing for his young family. People who know my son know he's a very respectful and responsible young man. As a former scout, football defensive player of the year, and 4th place WIAA State Champion he has always done his best at everything in life. He has his whole life ahead of him still. At the time of this event, he was only 18.

The truth about January 6th may never be fully known, but the impact of Rick and Caden's decision to attend that day are now being fully felt. As the news stories broke and my phone started blowing up our life has completely changed. Our homes were raided, our belongings and privacy were violated, and we were attacked online by countless people on various social media profiles and pages.



Both my husband Rick and my son Caden willfully turned themselves in upon being asked because they had nothing to hide. The garage code was given to authorities for our home, and it was known that nobody was home. But to the shock of our neighborhood several armed, military type men with a military type of vehicle ascended on our home. At the same time Caden's apartment experienced similar unwarranted aggression.

For our family to be treated as though we are terrorist is so unjust and couldn't be farther from the truth of who our family is and what we stand for. We have devoted decades to serving our community, loving our neighbor, and bring hope and joy to anyone God puts into our path.

Even through losing so much, we still have a long way to go. Please help us in this Battle!

Thanks and God Bless,

Jennifer Slaughter



