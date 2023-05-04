J6/Family in Custody

Monthly Goal:
Hello My Name is Valerie, this is my first time using this fund page, for this not for me but for my boyfriend of 9 1/2 years. Unfortunately he was arrested on May 24th 2022 for the Capital breach / riot and is still in jail/custody as of today. He was arrested in Denver where he works away from our home he remained there until March 31,2023. Now he is in DC at a CTF waiting for sentencing which is on July 20,2023. His name is Rodney Milstreed and he is not the man that our government has made him out to be, but a hard working man, mines his own business and most of has been there for me.Like most of the people there that day did make some bad decisions but unfortunately we’re in courage by the crowd and social media. Please consider in giving to this for Rodney has always been a true patriot so help a fellow American in getting some help because I know for a fact if the role was reversed He would most definitely help that person.THIS IS FOR LEGAL FEES
Thank you to anyone who read this or donates
God bless you, we pray you are soon free. Please know you have so much support out here, we are all thinking of you and praying for your freedom.
EARLY BIRTHDAY!
Thank You & GOD Bless You All. May GOD help us to save His inspired America. https://rumble.com/v4h3s20-free-worldwide-release-let-my-people-go-by-dr.-david-clements.html ; https://AmericasVoice.news/ ;
Best wishes. Praying for you and your family and friends.
Praying for deliverance from this unjust system. Praying for strength.
Praying for your family.
Hope you will have some light, relief, and blessing at Christmas. What has happened to you and many others is not right, but we pray that things will turn right.
July 30th, 2024
Hello Everyone!!
This is a follow up from last update, Rodney got moved to FMC Lexington Ky which happened sometime between May 17/18 2024 not sure. He is doing okay trying to keep his spirits and has gotten a job there which helps with the stress and time. He should be starting the RDAP in August that is what he was told. Please if you can give great! If not please Share!! Share!! Needs help with his commissary and if he gets early release help with getting his life back.
Thank You All For Supporting the January 6 families and there love one who have been incarcerated unlawfully!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🥰
May 17th, 2024
Hello Americans!!!
wanted to give a new update on Rodney, he has been located at FCI Loretto facility since 12/23.. however he got a letter stating he was being transferred. This happened on 5/3/24 which to him to the Lewisburg PA facility. I have not heard from him yet. He is going to a facility with a drug program which hopefully helps with time off, we shall see. Let’s hope that Present Trump gets through these joke of trials so unconditional!!!
Thank you to however gives and if not please please Share,Share,Share!!!
God bless America 🇺🇸
March 31st, 2024
Happy Easter to Everyone American!!🌷
Rodney is is still at FCI Loretto and it still hanging in there. I finally got to see him on 3/16/24!! Me and his father went, he looked so much better from our last time (at court in September)
Let’s just pray that President Donald Trump becomes our president!! Were this country is at this point is unreal!! The system is not helping these J6ers at ALL not with there sentence or with BOP. As of now his release date is 8/27/2026 by this point he will need help with recovery to get on his feet.
Thank you to all who have supported him and if you can’t Please Share Share Share!!!!!
God Bless All of You🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🐇🌷🙏
January 21st, 2024
HELLO EVERYONE!!
Just wanted to update you on Rodney, since my last update he has been moved to FCI Loretto we’re he will serve his sentence. This is 3 hours away from our home and now trying to set up my vist with him. He is okay and doing his best to keep the faith that things will change in November Election Day!!! I am very grateful for all the support from people who don’t even know me, but still support each other. These guys our J6ers appreciate it!! Please donate if you can needs help with commissary and trust and if not Then please Share! Share!!!!
Thanks To All of You!
God Bless 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️
December 27th, 2023
Hello Everyone, Merry Christmas and Happy New year!!
Rodney has been moved again to USP Lewisburg Pa now. He was moved on 12/18/23 Have not heard from since 12/17 very worried and hoping he is okay. Please if you can donate great!! And SHARE!! SHARE!! Still needs help with trust and commissary and legal fees.
Thank you and God bless all of you🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🎄🎄🎄❤️❤️❤️
December 23rd, 2023
Hello Everyone, wanted to update you on Rodney. He has been moved to USP Lewisburg PA, He was most likely moved on Monday 12/18/23, so I have not heard from at all!
Rodney is still hanging in there and we miss him so much even more with this being the 2nd Christmas without him. If you can please donate for commissary and Trust, if not PLEASE SHARE SHARE!! THANK YOU TO ALL OF WHO KEEP SUPPORTING OUR JANUARY 6ERS!!!
God bless Merry Christmas to All!!!🎄🎄🎄⛄️
October 21st, 2023
Hello everyone, Rodney has been moved from DC which happened on 119/23, he was moved to FDC Philadelphia not sure if this were he will serve sentence, for we asked for Cumberland MD. I have not heard from him yet! But when I do will give an update. Again if you can donate great!! If not please share…share..share!!!
God Bless🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
September 23rd, 2023
God bless to all of you who given, would like to let you Rodney had his sentencing yesterday September 22,2023. He was given 60months(5years). This was a little bit better then what the prosecutor wanted for she wanted 78 months. Hopefully something’s work in his favor, First offender Act and programs. We ask for Cumberland futility so we shall see. If everyone who reads this he needs support for trust fund/ commissary and legal fees. If you can just keep sharing or giving is Great!!!! Thank to All of You and God Bless everyone of you.
July 23rd, 2023
Rodney had a sentencing date for July 20th , but got moved to September 22nd it’s been very hard him and not knowing the unknown. I also wanted to Thank everyone’s support and generous donations. Please still put the word out for him and all of the brave Americans who stood up with there 1st amendment rights God bless!🇺🇸🇺🇸
June 19th, 2023
Hello my patriotic Americans,
My name is Rodney Milstreed. I'm a 56 year old male. I'm a machinist by trade. I went to vo-tech at Westminster high school for 2 years and served a 4 year apprenticeship to learn the trade.It was a very hard trade to master and it took ten years to do so.
I worked on military defence projects for a small shop in Maryland. I was involved in the development of the manufacturing of the radar system for the F/A -18 and the F/A -22 fighter jets. Before Jan 6. I worked in the gas and oil industry for a company based out of Seattle Wa. I travel all over the country.
On the morning of May 22 2021 @ 5:00 am I was walking to my truck and I heard a door open in the parking lot. I seen 12 or so men running at me all dressed in full military dress with AR -15 '. The guy in front puts a shotgun in my face an ''BANG'' I though he shot me and missed. But it was a flash bang. In was cuffed very quickly. Then it hit me it was the FBI. They had an ambulance close by in case I went into cardiac arrest. I think they wanted me to.They thought it was funny how scared I was. They took me to the Marshall's office in down town Denver CO. for questioning. From there I went to Douglas County detention center.I was classified as a high profile prisoner and put in solitary confinement. This was Avery difficult time for me. I was in there for 96 days. I struggled mentally. I didn't understand what they were trying to do to me. Maybe break me mentally. Part 2
I though about ending my life. These were some very dark days for me.mentally. I continue to push on one day at a time. I was begging them to let me out into general population. I would get out 2 hours a day to move around and call family. The rest of the time I would read to try to keep my sanity. It was not easy to maintain a good disposition but I managed. All I could do was to tell myself to keep it together day after day. After 96 days in the whole as they called it they let me talk to a doctor. I told him how I starting to hear voices telling me to figure out a way to take my life , it was horrible. I never want to go through that again ever. He put me on medication to help with the psychotic thought's. A couple of weeks later they moved me to general population. What's relief, being able to talk to people . I got my sanity back and soon after got off the medication . I was still on a 22 hour lock down. After 11 months they moved me to a federal detention center. It was not a good place . It was a very volitant facility. It was run by the prisoners. I was there for 11 days . I seen 3 fights each one was bloody , but the worst of all was the Spanish people. I seen 3 of them stabbed and laying on the floor .
Soon after I traveled to D.C. jail When I got there I was in the hole again for 12 days of lock down. ( this is still part 2 )This is where an inmate threw human Fieshes and piss in the trap door to my cell. He was very in humane towards me. I think the guards were in on it like they directed him to do so. They were very malicious in there ways. They would skip me on meals and I would complain to no avail. Now I knew the correctional officers were involved. They would not move me to C-2-B with the other J6ers for 11 days. I should have only been in intake for a week.
I went to D.C. for presidents Trump's top the steal rally on January 6. I live 60 miles away so I took the Marc commuters train.I got on the train @ 6:30 am. It was full of patriots heading to the rally. I felt full of patriotism like never before. WhenI got to the ellipse I seen the most people that I have ever seen in one place before , it was surreal. I walked around and looked at all the people until president Trump spoke. What a sight to see. After the speech about 1:00 pm we went to the capitol. About a 15 minute walk. I was next to a older gentleman in a suit. So I asked him what he thought about all of this. He told me he had been waiting for something like this for a long time. He also told me he was a navy veteran of 40 years and retired as an admiral. He told me he wrote a book ( The Bigger Picture ) about his take on what was happening in America. He gave me his e-mail address and sent me a copy. His name was Marshall Wood also known as ( Woody ). A very knowledgeable man he was. After a 15 minute walk and talk I had tears in my eyes. Read the book and you will understand he said.
I never thought in my wildest dreams I would get locked up have my home raided by the FBI . Loss all of my belongings my fiancée my house my dog .It was all to much to swallow.
My regards Rodney Milstreed
June 13th, 2023
Rodney Milstreed who is on this GiveSendGo page he is still in jail/DC… waiting sentencing, need this to get out to help him with large lawyer fees and services at the jail/ tablet/ trust/commissary needs. Thank you so much!!!!
